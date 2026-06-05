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Home > Business News > Verma Family Welcomes a Baby Boy on Dr. Abhishek Verma and Mrs. Anca Verma’s Wedding Anniversary

Verma Family Welcomes a Baby Boy on Dr. Abhishek Verma and Mrs. Anca Verma’s Wedding Anniversary

Verma Family Welcomes a Baby Boy on Dr. Abhishek Verma and Mrs. Anca Verma’s Wedding Anniversary

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 19:32 IST

New Delhi [India], June 04: Dr. Abhishek Verma, Chief National Coordinator, ShivSena NDA Alliance and Elections, and Mrs. Anca Verma were blessed with a baby boy on, 3 June 2026.

The newborn has been named ‘Anaditeshwar,’ which means ‘Eternal God’ in Sanskrit. He was born in New Delhi, and both mother and child are healthy.

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The day holds special significance for the family as 3rd June is also the wedding anniversary of Dr. Abhishek Verma and Mrs. Anca Verma. The family now includes their eighteen-year-old daughter Nicolle Verma, their two-year-old son Aditeshwar Verma, and the newborn, Anaditeshwar Verma.

On this occasion, the Verma family fondly remembers the legacy of two-term MP and poet Late Shrikant Verma, whose literary, intellectual, and public life continues to inspire the family. His contribution to literature, national thought, and public service remains an enduring part of the family’s heritage.

The family also pays respectful tribute to three-term MP Late Veena Verma, whose public life, social commitment, values, and traditions continue to guide the family. Her legacy of dignity, service, and family values remains a source of strength and inspiration.

Late Shrikant Verma and Late Veena Verma would be the grandfather and grandmother of Anaditeshwar Verma.

Dr. Abhishek Verma stated that the birth of a son on their wedding anniversary is a special blessing from God. He expressed gratitude to all well-wishers, friends, family members, and media representatives for their love, blessings, and good wishes.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Verma Family Welcomes a Baby Boy on Dr. Abhishek Verma and Mrs. Anca Verma’s Wedding Anniversary
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Verma Family Welcomes a Baby Boy on Dr. Abhishek Verma and Mrs. Anca Verma’s Wedding Anniversary

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Verma Family Welcomes a Baby Boy on Dr. Abhishek Verma and Mrs. Anca Verma’s Wedding Anniversary

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Verma Family Welcomes a Baby Boy on Dr. Abhishek Verma and Mrs. Anca Verma’s Wedding Anniversary
Verma Family Welcomes a Baby Boy on Dr. Abhishek Verma and Mrs. Anca Verma’s Wedding Anniversary
Verma Family Welcomes a Baby Boy on Dr. Abhishek Verma and Mrs. Anca Verma’s Wedding Anniversary
Verma Family Welcomes a Baby Boy on Dr. Abhishek Verma and Mrs. Anca Verma’s Wedding Anniversary

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