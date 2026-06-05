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Home > World News > Iran Navy Fires Missiles, Drones At US Warships In Gulf Of Oman, Accuses US Of Seizing Oil Tankers

Iran Navy Fires Missiles, Drones At US Warships In Gulf Of Oman, Accuses US Of Seizing Oil Tankers

Tensions escalated in the Gulf of Oman after Iran claimed its navy fired warning missiles and drones at U.S. warships. The incident came shortly after U.S. forces intercepted the sanctioned oil tanker M/T Davina in the Indian Ocean.

Iran Fires Warning Missiles at US Warships After Tanker Seizure, Reaffirms Support for Hezbollah. Photo: AI
Iran Fires Warning Missiles at US Warships After Tanker Seizure, Reaffirms Support for Hezbollah. Photo: AI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 19:51 IST

Iran’s navy said on Friday it had fired warning missiles and drones at U.S. warships in the Gulf of Oman, accusing the U.S. Navy of harassing maritime traffic and seizing commercial vessels and oil tankers, Iranian state media reported. Earlier, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said U.S. forces had intercepted the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T DAVINA in the Indian Ocean overnight.

“We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate,” it said in a post on X.

The exchange comes amid heightened tensions over maritime security around Iran, as Washington enforces sanctions on Iranian oil shipments and Tehran has repeatedly threatened shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran Reaffirms Support To Hezbollah

Iran has reaffirmed support for its Lebanese ally Hezbollah and demanded Israel withdraw from southern Lebanon, underscoring complications facing an interim deal to end the broader conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

Iran has made a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah a condition for any peace deal with Washington to resolve the regional war, now in its fourth month, and restart shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest round of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel erupted at the start of March, two days after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran. Hezbollah said its actions were in support of Tehran.

“This war will end only when it ends in Lebanon as well,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Lebanese TV station Al Mayadeen late on Thursday.

“The end of the war on Lebanon must be accompanied by the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they have occupied,” he said.

US forces board sanctioned tanker in Indian Ocean

In another development,  U.S. forces conducted an interdiction of the sanctioned stateless oil tanker Davina overnight in the Indian Ocean, the U.S. military’s Indo-Pacific Command said on Friday.

Washington has imposed a blockade on Iran’s sea trade while Tehran has fired on ships to prevent them sailing through the Strait of Hormuz waterway at the entrance to the Middle ​East Gulf.

U.S. forces have intercepted multiple commercial and oil tankers in the Indian Ocean in recent months.

“We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate,” the Indo-Pacific Command wrote in an X post.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update

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Iran Navy Fires Missiles, Drones At US Warships In Gulf Of Oman, Accuses US Of Seizing Oil Tankers
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Iran Navy Fires Missiles, Drones At US Warships In Gulf Of Oman, Accuses US Of Seizing Oil Tankers
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