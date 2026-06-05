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Home > India News > Was CJI Surya Kant Heckled In UK? Viral Videos Show What Happened During His London Lecture

Was CJI Surya Kant Heckled In UK? Viral Videos Show What Happened During His London Lecture

A lecture by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant at Birkbeck College, University of London, became the centre of online debate after a question on dissent in India was interrupted during a Q&A session. The moderator stopped the audience member before she could complete her question, citing the event's focus on artificial intelligence and international law. CJP spokesperson has claimed that CJI was heckled during the session.

CJI Surya Kant's UK lecture sparks debate after moderator stops question on dissent; viral clips trigger reactions. Photos: X.
CJI Surya Kant's UK lecture sparks debate after moderator stops question on dissent; viral clips trigger reactions. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 20:32 IST

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s lecture in London, United Kingdom, witnessed a disruption after a question concerning alleged hostility toward dissent in India was stopped before it could be fully asked. The exchange, which took place at Birkbeck College, University of London, is going viral on social media and was re-shared by members of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Justice Surya Kant was in the United Kingdom as part of a six-day visit and delivered a lecture titled Artificial Intelligence and International Law. The event focused on the growing role of artificial intelligence in legal systems and the administration of justice.

What Happended During CJI Surya Kant’s Lecture In UK?

During the question-and-answer session that followed the lecture, a woman in the audience began by referring to the Chief Justice’s remarks before turning to concerns about dissent and democracy in India.

According to video clips of the exchange shared on X, she said, “His Lordship made some very important points, I think, about the Indian track record of protecting democracy in the context of AI.”

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She then raised concerns that, according to her, had been voiced by legal observers both within India and internationally.

“We now hear from a number of legal observers within the country as well as internationally that there’s a great deal of concern about growing hostility to dissent within India. And it does seem that this hostility is somewhat reflected in His Lordship’s speech and it’s very well publicised.”

The audience member appeared to be referring to remarks recently made by the Chief Justice in India.

Moderator Stops Question 

Before the woman could complete her question, a man on the stage intervened and declined to allow it.

The moderator stated that the event was focused specifically on artificial intelligence and international law and therefore the question would not be taken up.

“With all due respect, I’m so sorry, I would not be able to take up that question since the topic is concerning artificial intelligence and international law. So sorry. I’m extremely sorry, I’m extremely sorry. We’ll have to cut it off.”

The audience member continued attempting to ask the question, but the moderator again apologised and reiterated that it could not be addressed. The video clip ends shortly afterward.

‘Give Us Some Respect,’ Says Another Atendee

A separate video clip from the event shows another attendee expressing dissatisfaction over the handling of the exchange.

“Give us some respect please!” the individual can be heard saying.

The clips were later re-shared by Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party, as well as by several other social media users, alleging that CJI was heckled in UK.

Also Read: Denial Of Conjugal Rights Is Mental Cruelty: Supreme Court

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Was CJI Surya Kant Heckled In UK? Viral Videos Show What Happened During His London Lecture
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Was CJI Surya Kant Heckled In UK? Viral Videos Show What Happened During His London Lecture

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Was CJI Surya Kant Heckled In UK? Viral Videos Show What Happened During His London Lecture
Was CJI Surya Kant Heckled In UK? Viral Videos Show What Happened During His London Lecture
Was CJI Surya Kant Heckled In UK? Viral Videos Show What Happened During His London Lecture
Was CJI Surya Kant Heckled In UK? Viral Videos Show What Happened During His London Lecture

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