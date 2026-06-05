Was CJI Surya Kant Heckled In UK? Viral Videos Show What Happened During His London Lecture

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s lecture in London, United Kingdom, witnessed a disruption after a question concerning alleged hostility toward dissent in India was stopped before it could be fully asked. The exchange, which took place at Birkbeck College, University of London, is going viral on social media and was re-shared by members of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Justice Surya Kant was in the United Kingdom as part of a six-day visit and delivered a lecture titled Artificial Intelligence and International Law. The event focused on the growing role of artificial intelligence in legal systems and the administration of justice.

What Happended During CJI Surya Kant’s Lecture In UK?

During the question-and-answer session that followed the lecture, a woman in the audience began by referring to the Chief Justice’s remarks before turning to concerns about dissent and democracy in India.

According to video clips of the exchange shared on X, she said, “His Lordship made some very important points, I think, about the Indian track record of protecting democracy in the context of AI.”

She then raised concerns that, according to her, had been voiced by legal observers both within India and internationally.

आप कितनी भी बड़ी तोप क्यों न हों, लोग सवाल तो पूछेंगे! Chief justice of India Suryakant was in London. This is what happened yesterday at Birkbeck University of London. pic.twitter.com/mdUDuqv6sc — Mandeep Punia (@mandeeppunia1) June 5, 2026

“We now hear from a number of legal observers within the country as well as internationally that there’s a great deal of concern about growing hostility to dissent within India. And it does seem that this hostility is somewhat reflected in His Lordship’s speech and it’s very well publicised.”

The audience member appeared to be referring to remarks recently made by the Chief Justice in India.

Moderator Stops Question

Before the woman could complete her question, a man on the stage intervened and declined to allow it.

The moderator stated that the event was focused specifically on artificial intelligence and international law and therefore the question would not be taken up.

“With all due respect, I’m so sorry, I would not be able to take up that question since the topic is concerning artificial intelligence and international law. So sorry. I’m extremely sorry, I’m extremely sorry. We’ll have to cut it off.”

The audience member continued attempting to ask the question, but the moderator again apologised and reiterated that it could not be addressed. The video clip ends shortly afterward.

‘Give Us Some Respect,’ Says Another Atendee

A separate video clip from the event shows another attendee expressing dissatisfaction over the handling of the exchange.

“Give us some respect please!” the individual can be heard saying.

The clips were later re-shared by Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party, as well as by several other social media users, alleging that CJI was heckled in UK.

Big News! Chief Justice of India Surya Kant heckled. “Give us some respect please,” a young student said! https://t.co/1qzhnkAFBn — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) June 5, 2026

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