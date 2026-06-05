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Home > NX News > Ajay’s Café Celebrates Another Milestone with Prestigious Pride of Gujarat Recognition

Ajay’s Café Celebrates Another Milestone with Prestigious Pride of Gujarat Recognition

Ajay’s Café Celebrates Another Milestone with Prestigious Pride of Gujarat Recognition

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 19:21 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 4: Ajay’s Café, one of India’s fastest-growing homegrown café and quick service restaurant (QSR) brands, has been honoured with the ‘Leading Café Chain of the Year’ award at the Pride of Gujarat Awards 2026.

The award was presented by Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel at a ceremony held at Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad, on May 30th, recognising Ajay’s contribution to entrepreneurship, employment generation, and the growth of the organised café industry.

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Founded by brothers Ajay Solanki and Jaideep Solanki, Ajay’s has grown from a single outlet in Navsari into a network of more than 265 outlets across 58 cities, emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing cafés and QSR brands. The recognition marks another milestone in the company’s growth journey, which has been built on a franchise-driven model focused on creating opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Receiving the award, Ajay Solanki, Founder and Director of Ajay’s, said“Awards recognise what has been achieved, while responsibility lies in what comes next. This honour acknowledges our journey so far, but it also strengthens our commitment to dream bigger, execute better, and create a greater impact. We accept this recognition with gratitude and renewed determination to achieve our future goals.”

Ajay’s Café Celebrates Another Milestone with Prestigious Pride of Gujarat Recognition

Since its inception in 2014, Ajay’s Café has enabled more than 200 first-generation entrepreneurs to establish and grow their own ventures through its franchise network. The company has also generated direct employment opportunities for nearly 1,000 people, contributing to local economic development across multiple cities. The brand today serves thousands of customers daily across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and other markets.

The brand’s philosophy extends beyond serving food. With a mission to make quality food accessible and affordable, Ajay’s Café has focused on building a business model that promotes shared growth among customers, employees, and franchise partners. Notably, the company does not charge royalty or profit-sharing fees from franchise partners, enabling them to build sustainable and profitable businesses alongside the brand.

Looking ahead, Ajay’s Café plans to launch 30 outlets in the Vasai-Virar region, along with additional outlets in Rajkot and Udaipur, under the Company Owned, Company Operated (COCO) model by the end of the current year. It aims to cross 500 outlets by 2027 as part of its vision of becoming India’s largest QSR and café chain by 2030.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Ajay’s Café Celebrates Another Milestone with Prestigious Pride of Gujarat Recognition
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Ajay’s Café Celebrates Another Milestone with Prestigious Pride of Gujarat Recognition

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Ajay’s Café Celebrates Another Milestone with Prestigious Pride of Gujarat Recognition
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