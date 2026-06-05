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Home > Sports News > ENG vs NZ: Who Is Lauren Rose Pullen? Ex Wife Of Ollie Robinson Becomes Talking Point After Lord’s Fifer— Here’s Why

ENG vs NZ: Who Is Lauren Rose Pullen? Ex Wife Of Ollie Robinson Becomes Talking Point After Lord’s Fifer— Here’s Why

As Ollie Robinson clinches a stunning Lord's fifer against New Zealand, old rumors involving his ex-fiancee Lauren Rose Pullen and current wife Mia Baker resurface online. Here is why she is trending.

ENG vs NZ: Who Is Lauren Rose Pullen? Ex Wife Of Ollie Robinson Becomes Talking Point After Lord's Fifer— Here's Why. Photo X
ENG vs NZ: Who Is Lauren Rose Pullen? Ex Wife Of Ollie Robinson Becomes Talking Point After Lord's Fifer— Here's Why. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 19:19 IST

ENG vs NZ: Fast bowler Ollie Robinson made an unforgettable return to international cricket as he tore through New Zealand with a stunning five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the first Test at Lord’s. Robinson, in his first Test match in two years after a long absence, delivered a seam-bowling masterclass to give England a narrow but crucial 27-run lead in a very low-scoring affair.

The 32-year-old pacer decimated the Kiwis’ top order in a single destructive over to take the prized scalps of Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra for a mere total of just one run. He followed that up with the dismissal of Daryl Mitchell before mopping up Matt Henry for his fifer. Ben Duckett had gone with England 56-1 in their second innings but Robinson was the star, with England holding firm.

But it was not long before the attention moved away from the boundary ropes as old stories about the cricketer’s private life cropped up on social media making his ex-fiancee, Lauren Rose Pullen a hot topic of discussion.

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The Trigger Behind the Resurfaced Reports

The sudden chatter was triggered after Robinson’s current wife, sports influencer Mia Baker, posted a heartfelt story on her Instagram account celebrating his fairy-tale comeback. Baker wrote, watching her husband’s heroics:

“Not cute of me but watching Ollie & his cricket today had me weeping. So so so happy & proud.”

While intended as a heartwarming tribute, the post inadvertently prompted fans and media outlets to recall the dramatic events surrounding the end of Robinson’s previous relationship.

Why Lauren Rose Pullen is Trending?

Ollie Robinson’s long-term partner was Lauren Rose Pullen. The couple, who share a daughter together, were busy preparing for their wedding. But older reports first published by The Daily Mail pointed to rumours of a rift during the intense 2023 Ashes series in England.

A source at the time claimed Robinson’s teammates allegedly saw him with Mia Baker at the official team hotel. Reports said the Sussex seamer called off the wedding soon after and deleted all traces of Lauren from his social media profiles and left his family to forge a relationship with Baker.

Pictures of a jubilant Robinson are a testament to his red-ball resurgence at Lord’s, but the abrupt reopening of his complicated relationship timeline has left fans in a state of utter division, guaranteeing the off-field drama shares the headlines with his brilliant on-field return.

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ENG vs NZ: Who Is Lauren Rose Pullen? Ex Wife Of Ollie Robinson Becomes Talking Point After Lord’s Fifer— Here’s Why
Tags: ENG vs NZ Lords Test 2026England cricket controversyLauren Rose Pullen Ollie Robinson breakupMia Baker Instagram storyOllie Robinson Daily Mail reportOllie Robinson fifer vs New ZealandOllie Robinson five wicket haulOllie Robinson Lauren Rose PullenOllie Robinson relationship statusOllie Robinson wife Mia Baker

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ENG vs NZ: Who Is Lauren Rose Pullen? Ex Wife Of Ollie Robinson Becomes Talking Point After Lord’s Fifer— Here’s Why
ENG vs NZ: Who Is Lauren Rose Pullen? Ex Wife Of Ollie Robinson Becomes Talking Point After Lord’s Fifer— Here’s Why
ENG vs NZ: Who Is Lauren Rose Pullen? Ex Wife Of Ollie Robinson Becomes Talking Point After Lord’s Fifer— Here’s Why
ENG vs NZ: Who Is Lauren Rose Pullen? Ex Wife Of Ollie Robinson Becomes Talking Point After Lord’s Fifer— Here’s Why

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