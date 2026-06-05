LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain

IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain

Will Rohit Sharma miss the India vs Afghanistan ODI series? A shocking report reveals fitness and running troubles for the former India captain. Get the latest update.

IND vs AFG: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain
IND vs AFG: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 16:36 IST

IND vs AFG: Just when Indian cricket fans were trying to come to terms with the shocking news of Virat Kohli being ruled out of the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, the team management has been hit by a massive new crisis. A major bombshell has emerged with fresh reports claiming that former Indian captain and star opener Rohit Sharma is now a major doubt for the upcoming white-ball assignment.The road to recovery of the opening batsman has hit an unexpected speed bump in a very revealing report by senior sports journalist Abhishek Tripathi of Jagran.

Running Trouble and Missing Clearances

The bottom line is an assessment of Rohit’s recent physical training. There have been reports coming in since yesterday evening that Rohit Sharma had a lot of difficulty while doing high intensity running drills. These obvious physical restrictions have seen the experienced batsman given clear instructions from experts to take a step back and focus explicitly on his running biomechanics and lower-body conditioning before he even attempts to get back to match-day workloads.

In addition, administrative and logistical delays have further complicated the situation. While it was clear that Rohit’s selection in the initial list was subject to medical clearance, it has now emerged that he had not even reached BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (formerly the NCA) in Bengaluru till yesterday evening for his mandatory tests. The BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar has categorically made it clear that Rohit will only be allowed to join the ODI squad after he submits his official fitness certificate and it is duly approved by the medical board.

A Strained Top Order for India

And the timing of this update could not be worse for India. Rohit, who has now dropped T20I and Test cricket and plays only the 50-over format, is the lynchpin at the top of the order.With Kohli already out of action, the loss of Rohit would leave the Indian batting line-up without its two most experienced pillars just days ahead of the first ODI in Dharamshala. In the event that the first-choice skipper does not get his fitness clearance in time, selectors are expected to look at young dynamic options like Yashasvi Jaiswal to step in and steady the ship. Now, the BCCI medical team will have to wait nervously for Rohit to arrive for his definitive fitness test. 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain
Tags: IND vs AFGIND vs AFG ODI seriesindia vs afghanistan cricket 2026rohit sharmarohit sharma fitness reportRohit Sharma injury update

RELATED News

IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder

KL Rahul Goes Unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction Despite Strong IPL 2026 Season; Here’s Why

Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former Cricketer-Turned-Javelin Star Stuns World at Rome Diamond League, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Best

IND vs AFG Test 2026: Harsh Dubey or Manav Suthar? Ryan ten Doeschate Drops Big India Playing XI Hint

India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for Historic Call-Up, Sachin Tendulkar’s Record In Danger

LATEST NEWS

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Apple May Pack Larger Battery And A20 Pro Chipset — Check Expected Specs And Details

India's Economy Beats Expectations, GDP Grows 7.8% in Q4

Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia

Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act

Google Introduces Search Profiles For Creators

Will Trump’s New Tariffs Hit India-US Trade Deal? MEA Clarifies

Bloomberg Withdraws RBI Gold Sale Claim

IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain

Delhi Metro Expansion Plan 2026: 36 KM Corridor With 37 Stations Approved

Google Layoff Workers In Cloud Division Amid AI Push

IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain
IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain
IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain
IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain

QUICK LINKS