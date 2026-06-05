Google Introduces Search Profiles: Showcase Articles, Social Media Accounts, And Videos In One Place — Check Eligibility And How To Apply

US based tech giant Google has rolled out new Search Profiles, which have been developed for the content publishers and creators to enhance their Search and Discover visibility. Technically, it lets users build a profile that portrays their work right in Google Search and Discover. Think of it like your own highlight reel, pulling together your articles, videos, socials, website, and anything else you want to see all in one spot.

For years, creators have had to depend on third-party platforms to manage their online presence. Google’s new feature changes that by letting them take control of how they show up directly on Google. The feature creates a dedicated profile page showcasing articles, videos, social media posts, websites, and other content, all in one clean, unified place. If you are a YouTuber, a journalist, a blogger, or anyone who makes content for a living, this is a tool that is worth paying attention to.

What the Profile Actually Includes

If a creator already has a Google Knowledge Panel, Search Profiles tie directly into it. Google updates the panel with fresher information, a new avatar, recent content, and direct links to the profile, making it easier for audiences to find everything a creator has made in one go. For someone who has spent years building an audience across multiple platforms, this kind of consolidation is genuinely useful.

Setting it up is simple. Creators visit profile.google.com/claim, sign in with their Google account, link at least one supported social media account, and hit create. Google may have also already auto-generated a basic profile for some well-known creators, which can be claimed at profile.google.com.

Who Can Actually Use It Right Now

This is where things get a little exclusive, at least for now. To be eligible, creators need at least 100,000 followers on YouTube, Instagram, or X, formerly known as Twitter, or at least 300,000 followers on TikTok. Users must also be 18 years or older to create a Search Profile.

That means this feature is squarely aimed at established creators, not those just starting out. Smaller creators will have to wait, either for their following to grow or for Google to lower the threshold over time.

Currently, Search Profiles are only available to users in the United States. Google has said it plans to expand the feature to other countries soon. There is no confirmed date yet for when India or other markets will get access.

For creators who do qualify, this is a meaningful step forward. Getting your work to appear directly on Google Search, without needing to rely only on SEO tricks or social media algorithms, puts more control in the hands of the people actually making the content. That is a shift the creator community has been asking for a long time.