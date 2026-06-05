Audi Reveals Nuvolari Supercar: 1,001 PS Hybrid Power, 350+ km/h Top Speed, And Formula 1-Inspired Tech — Check Specs And Price

German luxury automobile manufacturing company Audi has launched the Nuvolari, an all-new limited-production supercar that serves as the brand’s new performance halo. The company has just released 499 units worldwide, and this is Audi’s first production supercar to feature a high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain and incorporates technologies inspired by the company’s Formula 1 programme. The newly launched supercar is named after legendary Italian racing driver Tazio Nuvolari, and this model is claimed to be the most powerful and fastest production vehicle from the brand.

The name Nuvolari is not new to Audi. Tazio Nuvolari was the legendary Italian driver who won races in the late 1930s for Auto Union, a forerunner of what is now Audi. This is not the first time the brand has paid tribute to him either, with a concept car bearing the same name shown at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show. But this time, it is not a concept. It is the real thing, and it is going into production.



Audi Nuvolari Powertrain and Battery



The powertrain is where this car gets genuinely extraordinary. The Nuvolari combines a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine producing 800 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque with three axial flux electric motors, each delivering 110 kW. The combined system output hits 1,001 PS, with the V8 revving all the way to 10,000 rpm, a figure previously seen only in motorsport.

At the heart of the package is a 7.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with two oil-cooled electric motors at the front axle enabling variable torque vectoring through Audi’s quattro system. The result on the road is equally dramatic. The Nuvolari sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds, reaches 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds, and has a top speed of more than 350 km/h. These are not numbers that need any further context.



Audi Nuvolari: Tech and the Exclusivity



Technologically, the Nuvolari is based on the same platform as the Lamborghini Temerario and will also be partially assembled at Lamborghini. However, it differs in several important ways, including a higher power output of 1,001 horsepower compared to the Temerario’s 920, a revised braking system, and an Audi-exclusive technology called quattro predictive ride, which rapidly anticipates road conditions and driver input.

The quattro predictive ride system processes steering angle, yaw rate, acceleration, and current grip levels in real time, adjusting torque distribution, braking, and aerodynamic balance proactively rather than reactively. That is a fundamentally different approach from most performance cars, which react to what has already happened. The Nuvolari tries to stay a step ahead.

The Nuvolari starts at 600,000 euros in Germany. Order books open in late 2026, with deliveries beginning in the first half of 2027. Exactly 499 units will be built and then production will end, with no derivatives or variants planned.

For anyone who thought Audi had lost its appetite for serious performance cars after retiring the R8, the Nuvolari is a very loud answer. Whether it is worth waiting until 2027 to find out is, at this point, barely even a question.

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