LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Audi Reveals Nuvolari Supercar: 1,001 PS Hybrid Power, 350+ km/h Top Speed, And Formula 1-Inspired Tech — Check Specs And Price

Audi Reveals Nuvolari Supercar: 1,001 PS Hybrid Power, 350+ km/h Top Speed, And Formula 1-Inspired Tech — Check Specs And Price

Audi has unveiled the limited-edition Nuvolari supercar, its most powerful production model ever, featuring a 1,001 PS plug-in hybrid powertrain. Only 499 units will be produced, with deliveries set to begin in 2027.

Audi Nuvolari
Audi Nuvolari

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 14:58 IST

German luxury automobile manufacturing company Audi has launched the Nuvolari, an all-new limited-production supercar that serves as the brand’s new performance halo. The company has just released 499 units worldwide, and this is Audi’s first production supercar to feature a high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain and incorporates technologies inspired by the company’s Formula 1 programme. The newly launched supercar is named after legendary Italian racing driver Tazio Nuvolari, and this model is claimed to be the most powerful and fastest production vehicle from the brand.

The name Nuvolari is not new to Audi. Tazio Nuvolari was the legendary Italian driver who won races in the late 1930s for Auto Union, a forerunner of what is now Audi. This is not the first time the brand has paid tribute to him either, with a concept car bearing the same name shown at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show. But this time, it is not a concept. It is the real thing, and it is going into production.

Audi Nuvolari Powertrain and Battery

The powertrain is where this car gets genuinely extraordinary. The Nuvolari combines a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine producing 800 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque with three axial flux electric motors, each delivering 110 kW. The combined system output hits 1,001 PS, with the V8 revving all the way to 10,000 rpm, a figure previously seen only in motorsport.

You Might Be Interested In

At the heart of the package is a 7.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with two oil-cooled electric motors at the front axle enabling variable torque vectoring through Audi’s quattro system. The result on the road is equally dramatic. The Nuvolari sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds, reaches 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds, and has a top speed of more than 350 km/h. These are not numbers that need any further context.

Audi Nuvolari: Tech and the Exclusivity

Technologically, the Nuvolari is based on the same platform as the Lamborghini Temerario and will also be partially assembled at Lamborghini. However, it differs in several important ways, including a higher power output of 1,001 horsepower compared to the Temerario’s 920, a revised braking system, and an Audi-exclusive technology called quattro predictive ride, which rapidly anticipates road conditions and driver input.

The quattro predictive ride system processes steering angle, yaw rate, acceleration, and current grip levels in real time, adjusting torque distribution, braking, and aerodynamic balance proactively rather than reactively. That is a fundamentally different approach from most performance cars, which react to what has already happened. The Nuvolari tries to stay a step ahead.

The Nuvolari starts at 600,000 euros in Germany. Order books open in late 2026, with deliveries beginning in the first half of 2027. Exactly 499 units will be built and then production will end, with no derivatives or variants planned.

For anyone who thought Audi had lost its appetite for serious performance cars after retiring the R8, the Nuvolari is a very loud answer. Whether it is worth waiting until 2027 to find out is, at this point, barely even a question.

Also Read: Ferrari And HP Launch Scuderia Ferrari AI PC: Racing Car-Inspired Design And Premium AI Features — Check Price And Specifications

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Audi Reveals Nuvolari Supercar: 1,001 PS Hybrid Power, 350+ km/h Top Speed, And Formula 1-Inspired Tech — Check Specs And Price
Tags: audiAudi NuvolariNuvolari

RELATED News

Skoda's Seven Seater Flagship Peaq To Launch On 23 June

OnePlus Turbo 6X And 6X Pro All Set To Launch

Meta Launches Instagram Plus At $3.99 Monthly

Maruti Suzuki Launches WagonR Flex Fuel, India’s First Flex-Fuel Passenger Car Running On 85% Ethanol

Xiaomi 17T Launched In India

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain?

IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder

Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly

Star Health Insurance Rejects 7-Year-Old's Treatment Claim; Father Shares Ordeal

Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System

World Environment Day 2026: How Small Actions Create Big Changes

Annamalai's Political Career

Big Blow To INDIA Bloc: After DMK, Sharad Pawar’s NCP Also Decides To Skip June 8 Meeting

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 05.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-55 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RJ 587609

Mumbai University Third Merit List 2026 Released for UG Admissions; Check College-Wise Cut-Offs, Verification Dates and Fee Payment Schedule

Audi Reveals Nuvolari Supercar: 1,001 PS Hybrid Power, 350+ km/h Top Speed, And Formula 1-Inspired Tech — Check Specs And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Audi Reveals Nuvolari Supercar: 1,001 PS Hybrid Power, 350+ km/h Top Speed, And Formula 1-Inspired Tech — Check Specs And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Audi Reveals Nuvolari Supercar: 1,001 PS Hybrid Power, 350+ km/h Top Speed, And Formula 1-Inspired Tech — Check Specs And Price
Audi Reveals Nuvolari Supercar: 1,001 PS Hybrid Power, 350+ km/h Top Speed, And Formula 1-Inspired Tech — Check Specs And Price
Audi Reveals Nuvolari Supercar: 1,001 PS Hybrid Power, 350+ km/h Top Speed, And Formula 1-Inspired Tech — Check Specs And Price
Audi Reveals Nuvolari Supercar: 1,001 PS Hybrid Power, 350+ km/h Top Speed, And Formula 1-Inspired Tech — Check Specs And Price

QUICK LINKS