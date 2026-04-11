LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Islamabad news donald trump driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 iran frozen assets Iran news China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Chris Christie claims Islamabad news donald trump driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 iran frozen assets Iran news China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Chris Christie claims Islamabad news donald trump driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 iran frozen assets Iran news China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Chris Christie claims Islamabad news donald trump driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 iran frozen assets Iran news China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Chris Christie claims
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Islamabad news donald trump driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 iran frozen assets Iran news China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Chris Christie claims Islamabad news donald trump driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 iran frozen assets Iran news China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Chris Christie claims Islamabad news donald trump driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 iran frozen assets Iran news China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Chris Christie claims Islamabad news donald trump driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 iran frozen assets Iran news China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Chris Christie claims
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Go In Your Lamborghini, Sweep The Streets’: High Court Of Karnataka Pulls Up Driver For Traffic Rules Violations

‘Go In Your Lamborghini, Sweep The Streets’: High Court Of Karnataka Pulls Up Driver For Traffic Rules Violations

The High Court of Karnataka criticised a Lamborghini driver for reckless driving and suggested community service, saying rules apply equally to everyone.

High Court of Karnataka Slams Lamborghini Driver (Image: Representative photo)
High Court of Karnataka Slams Lamborghini Driver (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 11, 2026 19:38:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Go In Your Lamborghini, Sweep The Streets’: High Court Of Karnataka Pulls Up Driver For Traffic Rules Violations

The Karnataka High Court was very critical of a Lamborghini owner who violated traffic regulations after hearing their case. The court was dealing with a case involving a driver found to be driving recklessly and breaking multiple traffic laws by using their car inappropriately. The driver came to the court seeking help.

While hearing this case, the Karnataka High Court was very critical of the driver’s actions and questioned his attitude towards keeping people safe while operating a vehicle. The Court also made it clear to the driver that owning an expensive car does not provide them with permission to break laws or endanger the lives of other road users.

High Court of Karnataka slams reckless driving and arrogance

In a striking remark, the High Court of Karnataka told the violator, “Go in your Lamborghini, sweep the streets, come back in your Lamborghini.” This comment was aimed at emphasising that the driver should perform community service instead of taking the matter lightly.

You Might Be Interested In

The court indicated that it was prepared to consider terminating the criminal case only after the defendant agreed to perform community service, which could involve cleaning up public areas as a way of teaching the defendant to take on responsibility and be aware of his duties as a citizen.

The High Court of Karnataka suggests community service for violator

The Supreme Court in Karnataka noted that reckless driving is no small matter and that, depending on severity, can have grave consequences. The case received significant media attention due to viral videos of the defendant operating the Lamborghini in an unsafe manner, raising concerns about the impact to the public.

The court also commented that the actions of the defendant show a complete lack of respect for the law and rules of order and that, in this case, a luxury vehicle is simply going to raise more interest from the public. The bench reiterated that road rules exist to protect the public and that no one will be allowed to ignore them because they can afford to do so.

High Court of Karnataka warns against misuse of luxury vehicles

The Supreme Court in Karnataka stated that it is necessary to impose harsher penalties on defendants in order to send the message to the public that this type of conduct will not be tolerated by sending a stronger message than simply attaching a fine; however, there are times when only attaching a financial penalty is insufficient to dissuade the defendant from violating the law in the future, such as when the defendant has the ability to pay any amount in fines and/or does not change their behaviour.

It is expected that Performing Community Service will provide an avenue for Accountability for all those who perform Community Service. In providing a means of Accountability, judges are helping to educate the offender on the consequences of his or her actions and encourage them to be an active participant in improving their community through positive contributions.

High Court of Karnataka sends a strong message on traffic discipline

The High Court of Karnataka recently made several surprising statements regarding road safety and the enforcement of traffic laws. The comments made by the high court have sparked discussion about how to balance punishments and rehabilitation.

Also Read: Kanpur Dowry Horror: Retired Railway Official Brutally Beats Daughter-in-Law On Street, Clothes Torn As She Begs For Mercy – Watch    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: High Court of Karnatakakarnataka newsLamborghini

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Thunderstorms And Humidity Surge Across State This Week Amid Regional Rainfall Variations

Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation

WATCH: MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Attacked With Sticks After Bike Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar Area of Thane District; FIR Filed

Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

Kerala Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rainfall And Strong Winds Gusting Up To 40 kmph Likely Across The State Over Next 3 Hours

LATEST NEWS

Inside Serena Hotel Islamabad: Luxury Suites Become Key Diplomatic Hub For US-Iran Talks, See Photos & Price Details

PBKS vs SRH Highlights: Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, and Prabhsimran Singh Power Punjab To Historic Chase In Mullanpur

US-Iran Peace Talks Kick Off In Pakistan, Trump Warns Tehran, Says US Clearing Strait Of Hormuz

‘Go In Your Lamborghini, Sweep The Streets’: High Court Of Karnataka Pulls Up Driver For Traffic Rules Violations

Did Sykkuno Cheat While In A Relationship? ‘Secret Girlfriend’ Mystery Deepens As VTuber Allegations Raise Serious Questions- Who Is She?

Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Smoking On Road? Viral Video Shows Star Cricketer ‘Smoking While Driving’, ‘Throwing Cigarette On Road’ | WATCH

Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Thief Gets Neck Stuck In Clinic Shutter During Break-In, Hangs For Hours Before Rescue, Internet Says, ‘Kya Chor Bnega Re Tu’

Chennai Weather Forecast Now CSK vs DC: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk)? Check Updated Weather Report 11 April 2026 | IPL Match Today

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Security Cover As Big As PM Narendra Modi? Ex-England Skipper’s Alleged Claim On CSK Talisman Goes Viral

AI Gone Wrong? US Woman Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI, Says ChatGPT Encouraged Ex-Boyfriend’s Stalking Behaviour And Emotional Abuse

‘Go In Your Lamborghini, Sweep The Streets’: High Court Of Karnataka Pulls Up Driver For Traffic Rules Violations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Go In Your Lamborghini, Sweep The Streets’: High Court Of Karnataka Pulls Up Driver For Traffic Rules Violations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Go In Your Lamborghini, Sweep The Streets’: High Court Of Karnataka Pulls Up Driver For Traffic Rules Violations
‘Go In Your Lamborghini, Sweep The Streets’: High Court Of Karnataka Pulls Up Driver For Traffic Rules Violations
‘Go In Your Lamborghini, Sweep The Streets’: High Court Of Karnataka Pulls Up Driver For Traffic Rules Violations
‘Go In Your Lamborghini, Sweep The Streets’: High Court Of Karnataka Pulls Up Driver For Traffic Rules Violations

QUICK LINKS