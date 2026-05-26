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Home > Business News > Major Setback For Former JPMorgan Executive Chirayu Rana Just Hours Before Court Appearance In Sex Slave Lawsuit

Major Setback For Former JPMorgan Executive Chirayu Rana Just Hours Before Court Appearance In Sex Slave Lawsuit

A top lawyer representing former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana in a shocking sex-slave lawsuit has suddenly quit the case just hours before a court hearing.

A top lawyer representing former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana in a shocking sex-slave lawsuit has suddenly quit the case just hours before a court hearing. Photo: X
A top lawyer representing former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana in a shocking sex-slave lawsuit has suddenly quit the case just hours before a court hearing. Photo: X

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 23:18 IST

A top lawyer representing former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana in a shocking sex-slave lawsuit has suddenly quit the case just hours before a court hearing, according to The Post.

Lawyer Daniel Kaiser Steps Down Before Key Court Hearing

Daniel Kaiser, who has earlier represented victims of Jeffrey Epstein, filed papers on Tuesday asking to step down as Rana’s lawyer shortly before they were scheduled to appear in court.

The filing also revealed that Rana has not hired a new lawyer yet and will represent himself in court for now until he finds one.

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Chirayu Rana Seeks To Keep Identity Hidden In Court Records

The unexpected move came before a court hearing where Rana was expected to argue that his identity should remain hidden under the name “John Doe” in court records.

Since the lawsuit was filed, Kaiser had strongly supported Rana’s claims. He had even said earlier that The Post would feel “embarrassed” about its reporting once all the evidence comes out.

Kaiser has also represented several women who accused Jeffrey Epstein, including 38-year-old Jennifer Araoz from New York, who claimed Epstein manipulated her into sex when she was just 14.

JPMorgan Executive Files Defamation Case Against Rana

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini, whom Rana accuses of turning him into a sex slave, has filed a defamation case against him.

A JPMorgan spokesperson refused to comment on Rana’s latest legal trouble but repeated that the bank does not plan to settle the case. The spokesperson also said the company has always believed the allegations have no basis.

Also Read: Oasis Group Accelerates Premium Expansion, Targets Rs 5,700 Crore Revenue by 2028

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Major Setback For Former JPMorgan Executive Chirayu Rana Just Hours Before Court Appearance In Sex Slave Lawsuit
Tags: Chirayu Ranaformer JPMorgan bankerquit the caseshocking sex-slave lawsuittop lawyer

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Major Setback For Former JPMorgan Executive Chirayu Rana Just Hours Before Court Appearance In Sex Slave Lawsuit

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Major Setback For Former JPMorgan Executive Chirayu Rana Just Hours Before Court Appearance In Sex Slave Lawsuit
Major Setback For Former JPMorgan Executive Chirayu Rana Just Hours Before Court Appearance In Sex Slave Lawsuit
Major Setback For Former JPMorgan Executive Chirayu Rana Just Hours Before Court Appearance In Sex Slave Lawsuit
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