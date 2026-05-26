RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Outpaces KL Rahul With Historic 600-Run Record In IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: The snow-capped Dhauladhar range was a perfect backdrop to the high-octane atmosphere of the IPL 2026 playoffs, where it was an absolute masterclass in batting longevity. Iconic batter Virat Kohli etched his name permanently into the sport’s history books, as he opened the innings for the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Tuesday’s blockbuster Qualifier 1 encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The 37-year-old veteran was on a mission as he stepped on to the immaculate grass of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. Kohli timed his explosive innings to perfection, needing precisely 43 runs to reach the coveted 600-run milestone for the season. He reached the magic figure, unlocking a monumental achievement with a lone off Rashid Khan on the fifth ball of the eighth over. Kohli scored 43 runs from only 25 deliveries including 5 boundaries and a towering six before being dismissed on the second ball of the ninth over by pace bowler Jason Holder.

With this sensational knock, Kohli became the first player in IPL history to score 600-plus runs in four consecutive seasons* in his 15th match of the 2026 campaign. The run has established him as a yardstick for batting excellence, defying the usual drop in performance with age in the high-octane world of T20 cricket. Kohli has churned out sustained elite numbers in the last few campaigns, which paints a picture of unrivalled dominance: 639 runs in 2023 (14 games), a tournament-high 741 runs in 2024 (15 games), and 657 runs across 16 games in the 2025 edition.

Legendary power-hitters such as Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have previously been able to assemble stellar scoring runs, breaching the 600-plus run mark in three successive editions of the IPL. Kohli now stands alone at the top of tournament history, blasting past them to a fourth consecutive 600-run season.

The crowd in Dharamsala rose as one to applaud an unprecedented milestone, even if his fiery stay at the crease was cut short just as he looked primed for a massive total. The unerring consistency of Kohli at the top of the order continues to be the bedrock of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title defence, turning the twilight of his career into an era of statistical immortality.

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