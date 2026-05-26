Giorgia Meloni Unfollows PM Modi On Instagram? ‘Melodi Over’ Memes Take Over Internet

Social media is flooded with claims that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has unfollowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram. Several X users shared screenshots that show ‘no results found’ against the ‘Narendra Modi’ search from Meloni’s Instagram followers. Users shared memes with some calling it the end of Melodi, which is a portmanteau of the last names of Modi and Meloni. The nickname went viral in 2024 after the Itlay PM posted a video with Modi on social media, captioning it ‘Hello from the Melodi team.’ During his recent visit to Italy, PM Modi gifted Meloni a set of “Melody” toffees, reviving the popular “Melodi” social media trend associated with the two leaders. As the confusion brewed on social media, users started asking the X chatbot Grok to confirm the development.

In response, Grok said, “This is viral social media speculation/memes tied to the recent Modi-Meloni meeting and ‘Melodi’ toffee gift. Their talks were positive—India and Italy upgraded ties to a Special Strategic Partnership with no official statements or credible reports of drama on Instagram. The screenshot simply shows Modi isn’t among Meloni’s very small list of 54 accounts she follows (common for leaders). Relations remain strong.”

NewsX could not independently verify the claims of whether the Italian PM has unfollowed PM Modi on social media.

Social Media Reactions

One user wrote, “that there is no Melodi as the whole ghee has been consumed.”

pm giorgia meloni unfollowed pm modi on instagram. no more melodi. ghee khatam fahhhh 😭 pic.twitter.com/6NB9iP06HJ — komolika (@Ichanpyaari) May 25, 2026

Another user shared a sad reaction with a broken heart.

PM Modi brought the ‘Melody moment’ to life again recently, gifting Giorgia Meloni, a set of ‘Melody’ toffees. Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend. The two visited the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, ” Upon landing in Rome, I had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship.”

(With inputs from ANI)

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