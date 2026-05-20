Watch: Why PM Modi Gifted Italy’s Georgia Meloni A Packet Of Melody Chocolate?

The ‘Melody moment’ came real when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a set of ‘Melody’ toffees to Giorgia Meloni. In a post on X, Italian Prime Minister Meloni thanked Prime Minister Modi for the present while laughing at the upbeat online gossip. On the internet, the word ‘melody’ is frequently used to emphasise how well PM Modi and Meloni get along. Shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, PM Modi had dinner with Meloni during that last stretch of his five-nation tour.

Viral ‘Melodi’ Moment

After the meal, they both went on to the famous Colosseum, where they held deep conversations on a variety of points, more or less. In a post on X, PM Modi shared a few glimpses of the time with Meloni and said, ‘Upon landing in Rome I got the chance to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged viewpoints on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to enhance India-Italy friendship.’ Giorgia Meloni also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he touched down in Rome for the final leg of his five nation tour.

Why PM Modi Gifted Italy’s Georgia Meloni A Packet Of Melody Chocolate?







Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly gave Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of ‘Melody’ chocolates, kind of as a light hearted friendly thing. People saw it as a bit of playful word play with ‘Meloni’ and so the gift became more memorable, and also culturally engaging. In international diplomacy like this, such small gestures are pretty usual, they help break the ice, make personal rapport stronger, and add some warmth to the more formal talks. Social Media called it ‘Internet Will be on Fire Today!’

Check Meloni’s Post

Meloni later posted a previous photo of the two leaders inside the Italian Colosseum, and wrote, ‘Welcome to Rome, my friend!’ with it, alongside another photo of PM Modi on X. During his official stop in Rome, PM Modi additionally expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti, noting a standout act of creative tribute that connects Italy and India. Tomassetti presented PM Modi with a beautiful image of Varanasi, also popularly called Kashi , an old and deeply spiritual city.

Welcome to Rome, my friend! 🇮🇹🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mUjFL4HIqY — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 19, 2026







PM Modi praised Tomassetti’s decades of work portraying the spirit of Vedic culture and historical epics, highlighting the artist’s lifetime devotion to Indian history.

‘A Glimpse Of Kashi In Rome’

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, ‘A glimpse of Kashi in Rome! Giampaolo Tomassetti, an Italian painter, presented his work on Varanasi. His passion for Indian culture goes back over four decades.’

A glimpse of Kashi in Rome! Mr. Giampaolo Tomassetti, an Italian painter, presented his work on Varanasi. His passion for Indian culture goes back over four decades. In the 1980’s he started as an illustrator for books on Vedic culture. From 2008 to 2013 he worked on 23 large… pic.twitter.com/tYfLPb8ubC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026







He began illustrating books about Vedic culture in the 1980s. He completed 23 huge paintings about the Mahabharat between 2008 and 2013. The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a comprehensive framework for cooperation across numerous domains, is being aggressively advanced by both Italy and India during the time of PM Modi’s visit to Italy. These include trade which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025 investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people to people exchanges.

Also Read: Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral