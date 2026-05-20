Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked

A big accident almost happened on Patnas Marine Drive near the JP Gangapath area. A car that was moving suddenly caught fire. This made people who were traveling on the road very scared. The fire spread quickly. Covered the whole car in thick smoke and flames. The people who were inside the car got out safely before the fire spread over. The fire brigade team went to the spot. Tried to put out the fire. They had to try times before they could control the fire. This incident also caused a lot of traffic to build up on the road for some time. The people in charge are trying to figure out why the car caught fire. There are videos and photos of the incident on media.

Fire Broke Out Suddenly On Busy Marine Drive

This incident happened near the JP Gangapath roundabout in the Digha police station area in Patna. People who saw it happen said that smoke started coming out from the front of the car before the fire spread over. The car was covered in fire in a few minutes. This made people who were traveling on Marine Drive very scared. A lot of cars stopped on the road because they saw the car on fire.

Occupants Escaped Before Fire Spread Completely

The police said that two people were in the car when it caught fire. They got out of the car soon as they saw smoke coming from the engine. They were able to get out before the fire got worse. Nobody was hurt in the incident. The car was badly damaged.

The Fire Brigade Team Got To The Spot Quickly

The fire brigade team went to Marine Drive soon as they heard about the incident. They brought small fire trucks to the spot. The firefighters worked for 25 minutes before they could put out the fire. There are videos online that show the firefighters spraying water on the burning car. The thick smoke covered part of the road.

Traffic Was Disrupted For Some Time

The fire incident caused a lot of traffic to build up on Marine Drive. People gathered near the spot. The emergency teams were working to put out the fire. The authorities later removed the damaged car from the road. The traffic started moving again after the fire was put out.

The Authorities Are Still Trying To Figure Out Why The Fire Started

The authorities are still trying to find out why the car caught fire. They think that the smoke might have started from the engine, which could mean that there was a problem or a short circuit.. They are not sure yet. There have been incidents of cars catching fire in different cities recently. This is making people worried about the safety of their cars.

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