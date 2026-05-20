LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked

Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked

A car that was moving on Patnas Marine Drive near JP Gangapath suddenly caught fire. This caused a lot of panic among the people who were commuting. The fire also stopped traffic for a while. The car started burning fast. Firefighters came to the spot quickly and they worked very hard to put out the fire. The people who were inside the car got out safely before the fire spread over.

Watch Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive onlookers shocked 1 (Photo Credit - X)
Watch Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive onlookers shocked 1 (Photo Credit - X)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 13:16 IST

A big accident almost happened on Patnas Marine Drive near the JP Gangapath area. A car that was moving suddenly caught fire. This made people who were traveling on the road very scared. The fire spread quickly. Covered the whole car in thick smoke and flames. The people who were inside the car got out safely before the fire spread over. The fire brigade team went to the spot. Tried to put out the fire. They had to try times before they could control the fire. This incident also caused a lot of traffic to build up on the road for some time. The people in charge are trying to figure out why the car caught fire. There are videos and photos of the incident on media.

Fire Broke Out Suddenly On Busy Marine Drive

This incident happened near the JP Gangapath roundabout in the Digha police station area in Patna. People who saw it happen said that smoke started coming out from the front of the car before the fire spread over. The car was covered in fire in a few minutes. This made people who were traveling on Marine Drive very scared. A lot of cars stopped on the road because they saw the car on fire.

Occupants Escaped Before Fire Spread Completely

The police said that two people were in the car when it caught fire. They got out of the car soon as they saw smoke coming from the engine. They were able to get out before the fire got worse. Nobody was hurt in the incident. The car was badly damaged.

You Might Be Interested In

The Fire Brigade Team Got To The Spot Quickly

The fire brigade team went to Marine Drive soon as they heard about the incident. They brought small fire trucks to the spot. The firefighters worked for 25 minutes before they could put out the fire. There are videos online that show the firefighters spraying water on the burning car. The thick smoke covered part of the road.

Traffic Was Disrupted For Some Time

The fire incident caused a lot of traffic to build up on Marine Drive. People gathered near the spot. The emergency teams were working to put out the fire. The authorities later removed the damaged car from the road. The traffic started moving again after the fire was put out.

The Authorities Are Still Trying To Figure Out Why The Fire Started

The authorities are still trying to find out why the car caught fire. They think that the smoke might have started from the engine, which could mean that there was a problem or a short circuit.. They are not sure yet. There have been incidents of cars catching fire in different cities recently. This is making people worried about the safety of their cars. 

Also Read: Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves Rs 1,344 Crore Development Projects To Boost Infrastructure Across Uttarakhand

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked
Tags: Car Catches Fire In PatnaFire Brigade Controls Car BlazeJP Gangapath Car BlazeMarine Drive Fire News PatnaPatna Car Fire VideoPatna Marine Drive Car FirePatna Traffic Chaos After FirePatna Vehicle Fire Incident

RELATED News

Maharashtra Weather Report 20 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

10,000 Porn Videos, 40,000 Obscene Photos: How UP BTech Graduate Ran Multi-Crore Dirty Business

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights

LATEST NEWS

IPhone 18 Pro Leaks Show Four Stunning Colors And Internet Has Already Picked Its Favourite. Which One Do You Like?

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Declared at chseodisha.nic.in; Check Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage, SMS Facility and Supplementary Exam Details

Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked

Watch: Why PM Modi Gifted Italy’s Georgia Meloni A Packet Of Melody Chocolate?

LinkedIn Layoffs 2026: Over 600 Employees to Lose Jobs as Company Plans Major Workforce Cuts Amid AI Restructuring

Income Tax Return 2026: Wipro Employee Gets Rs 51.2 Lakh Tax Penalty After Filing ITR Using Form 16; Here’s What Happened Next

Indian Rupee vs Pakistani Rupee vs US Dollar: Why India’s Currency Story Still Looks Stronger Than Its Neighbour’s Despite USD Pressure

WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table

Why Angry Salman Khan Yelled At Paps Outside Hinduja Hospital

Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked
Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked
Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked
Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked

QUICK LINKS