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Home > Regionals News > 10,000 Porn Videos, 40,000 Obscene Photos: How UP BTech Graduate Ran Multi-Crore Dirty Business

10,000 Porn Videos, 40,000 Obscene Photos: How UP BTech Graduate Ran Multi-Crore Dirty Business

A 2019 B.Tech graduate from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, Vikas Singh, has been arrested for allegedly operating a massive pornography network on Instagram and Telegram targeting minors. Police claim he managed around 21 groups with nearly 7,000 users and circulated over 10,000 videos and 40,000 obscene photographs. Investigators also found transactions worth crores and a bank balance of nearly Rs 1.20 crore linked to the illegal operation.

Hardoi police arrest B.Tech graduate Vikas Singh for allegedly running porn groups on Telegram and Instagram. Photo: AI.
Hardoi police arrest B.Tech graduate Vikas Singh for allegedly running porn groups on Telegram and Instagram. Photo: AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 12:39 IST

A 2019 B.Tech graduate, Vikas Singh, from Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested in Hardoi for reportedly running an online pornography network on Instagram and Telegram that circulated obscene videos and photographs among minors. According to reports, Vikas ran approximately 21 groups on social media networks to share objectionable content. The police have claimed that the accused built a network of nearly 7,000 users across his channels, most of whom are reportedly minors. Officials say that Vikas has made transactions worth crores and has been arrested.  Speaking to agencies, Hardoi City Circle Officer (CO) Ankit Mishra stated that the breakthrough came following a tip-off received by the Cyber Police Station on May 17 regarding the dissemination of objectionable content targeting minors.

“On May 17, the Cyber Police Station received information regarding an individual in the Hardoi district, identified as Vikas Singh, who was disseminating objectionable content among minors. The police registered a case under relevant sections, and teams were deployed to arrest the accused,” CO Mishra said.

How Vikas Singh Used Telegram, Instagram To Cast His Network

During subsequent interrogation, the scale of the illicit operation came to light. The accused had leveraged popular messaging and social media platforms to cast a wide net.

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“Upon interrogation, it was revealed that Vikas had created numerous groups and channels on Telegram and Instagram, totalling approximately 21, through which he provided objectionable photos and videos to his users. These included videos infringing upon individuals’ private spaces,” the Circle Officer added.

According to the police, the network had a massive reach, with a highly vulnerable user base.

10,000 Videos, 40,000 Obscene Photographs

Investigators discovered a massive repository of explicit data stored across the channels.

“Approximately 7,000 users were connected to his various groups, the majority of whom were minors. In total, content comprising 10,000 videos and 40,000 obscene photographs was discovered across his groups,” CO Mishra.

The financial investigation into the operation revealed substantial illicit earnings accumulated over the years.

“The police also investigated his bank accounts, revealing a balance of approximately Rs 1.20 crore. Vikas is a 2019 B.Tech graduate and has been involved in such illicit activities since 2020,” the official said.

Detailing the modus operandi, the police revealed that the accused ran the network like a commercial subscription service, offering tiered payment plans to his users.
“He offered his users monthly plans for approximately Rs 350, quarterly plans for Rs 450, and half-yearly plans for Rs 600. He primarily sourced this content by downloading it from the internet,” CO Mishra said.

Further investigations into the matter are currently underway.

ED Arrests Ashok Kharat

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. The accused was arrested for charges of money laundering after he was produced in a special PMLA court by the Nashik police. Kharat is accused of earning a huge amount of money by using religion to manipulate his clients. He has used multiple bank accounts and benami transactions to amass the wealth. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Suicide or Dowry Death? Newlywed Woman Found Hanging At UP Home After ‘Save Me’ Call To Father

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