Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Bengaluru weather today 20 May 2026: Bengaluru is witnessing a change in it’s weather conditions as heavy rainfall, frequent lightning activity and high winds are continuing to affect several parts of the city. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity level and moisture level are the things that are contributing to frequent showers and sudden weather changes in the Karnataka region and in Bengaluru. Several areas in the city is facing heavy rainfall accompanied by rainfall and lightning, and this has caused some discomfort for the people of Bengaluru like traffic jams, water logging because of rain and also slow movement of vehicles cause of traffic jams during office hours, people of Bengaluru are also facing humid and moisty weather even and are suffering from heat even when the temperature is relatively low. Weather experts believe that this change in weather can cause more unstable conditions for the people of these regions on the coming days.

Bengaluru Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Bengaluru Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Bengaluru Electronic City 28°C Cloudy with thunderstorm chances 05:53 AM 06:38 PM 11:02 PM 10:15 AM Whitefield 27°C Rainfall activity likely 05:54 AM 06:38 PM 11:03 PM 10:16 AM Koramangala 28°C Humid with cloudy skies 05:53 AM 06:38 PM 11:01 PM 10:14 AM Indiranagar 27°C Thunderstorms possible 05:53 AM 06:38 PM 11:02 PM 10:15 AM Hebbal 27°C Gusty winds and rain chances 05:52 AM 06:37 PM 11:00 PM 10:13 AM Yelahanka 26°C Cloudy with isolated showers 05:52 AM 06:37 PM 10:59 PM 10:12 AM

Yesterday (19 May) vs Today (20 May) Weather: Which Areas Saw Rain or Sudden Changes?

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change Electronic City 31°C 28°C Rainfall reduced temperatures Whitefield 30°C 27°C Cloud cover increased Koramangala 31°C 28°C Humidity levels increased Indiranagar 30°C 27°C Thunderstorm activity intensified Hebbal 29°C 27°C Gusty winds and showers reported

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life?

Bengaluru is experiencing heavy rains and thunderstorms, which have been affecting traffic movements, office travel, and transport in the region.

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Water accumulation and slow movement Flights Minor delays possible during thunderstorms Train Movement Local disruptions due to rainfall Office Commute Peak-hour traffic congestion likely Outdoor Activities Rain and lightning may disrupt movement

Citizens have been advised not to use flooded roads, be careful during lightning strikes, and take note of any traffic advisories before embarking on any journey.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Thunderstorm & Wind Warnings Explained

Advisories for rains and thunderstorms have been issued by the IMD for Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka because of pre-monsoon activities.

Alert Type Details Thunderstorm Alert Active in Bengaluru Rainfall Chances Moderate to high Lightning Warning Possible during evening hours Gusty Wind Alert Strong winds likely in isolated areas Water Accumulation Risk Possible in low-lying regions

Moisture-laden winds and unstable atmosphere are believed to have continued making rainfall activities stronger in Karnataka.

When Will Monsoon Reach Bengaluru?

It is expected that weather specialists will see an increase in monsoon strength in Karnataka in late May and early June as southwest monsoon systems make their way to southern India.

Monsoon Forecast Update Expected Timeline Likely Monsoon Progression Late May to Early June 2026 Current Weather Pattern Active pre-monsoon rainfall Main Signs Cloud cover and rising humidity Expected Relief Frequent rainfall and cooler conditions

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Bengaluru Rainfall & Temperature Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 20 May 2026 22°C – 28°C Thunderstorms and rain activity 21 May 2026 22°C – 27°C Cloudy skies with gusty winds 22 May 2026 21°C – 27°C Rainfall chances remain high 23 May 2026 21°C – 26°C Frequent evening showers 24 May 2026 21°C – 26°C Humid and cloudy weather 25 May 2026 20°C – 26°C Thunderstorms likely 26 May 2026 20°C – 25°C Rainfall activity continues 27 May 2026 20°C – 25°C Strong cloud formation 28 May 2026 20°C – 25°C Gusty winds and showers 29 May 2026 20°C – 24°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens 30 May 2026 19°C – 24°C Moderate rainfall likely 31 May 2026 19°C – 24°C Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms 1 June 2026 19°C – 23°C Rainfall intensity may increase 2 June 2026 19°C – 23°C Cooler weather conditions 3 June 2026 18°C – 23°C Monsoon-like weather possible

Meteorologists are of the view that the city of Bengaluru is likely to experience unstable weather, high humidity levels, cloudy weather, and precipitation due to the increasing strength of pre-monsoon weather conditions in Karnataka. According to meteorologists, moisture-laden winds, increased atmospheric instability, and cloud formation will favor the occurrence of thunderstorms and evening rains in Bengaluru. Bengaluru residents may also experience sudden rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and waterlogging in certain parts of the city. This is expected to cause traffic congestion as well as delays in daily commuting due to the effect of rainfall on the roads. Meteorologists have further indicated that there will be an increase in humidity levels while temperatures will remain cool, making weather conditions uncomfortable. The development of stronger pre-monsoon activity in southern India is expected to result in increased rainfall in the coming weeks.

Also read: Chennai Weather Update and Rain Alert (19 May 2026): T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Velachery & Tambaram Forecast With IMD Insights