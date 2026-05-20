Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Bengaluru weather today 20 May 2026: Bengaluru is witnessing a change in it’s weather conditions as heavy rainfall, frequent lightning activity and high winds are continuing to affect several parts of the city. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity level and moisture level are the things that are contributing to frequent showers and sudden weather changes in the Karnataka region and in Bengaluru. Several areas in the city is facing heavy rainfall accompanied by rainfall and lightning, and this has caused some discomfort for the people of Bengaluru like traffic jams, water logging because of rain and also slow movement of vehicles cause of traffic jams during office hours, people of Bengaluru are also facing humid and moisty weather even and are suffering from heat even when the temperature is relatively low. Weather experts believe that this change in weather can cause more unstable conditions for the people of these regions on the coming days.
Bengaluru Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Bengaluru Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Bengaluru Electronic City
|28°C
|Cloudy with thunderstorm chances
|05:53 AM
|06:38 PM
|11:02 PM
|10:15 AM
|Whitefield
|27°C
|Rainfall activity likely
|05:54 AM
|06:38 PM
|11:03 PM
|10:16 AM
|Koramangala
|28°C
|Humid with cloudy skies
|05:53 AM
|06:38 PM
|11:01 PM
|10:14 AM
|Indiranagar
|27°C
|Thunderstorms possible
|05:53 AM
|06:38 PM
|11:02 PM
|10:15 AM
|Hebbal
|27°C
|Gusty winds and rain chances
|05:52 AM
|06:37 PM
|11:00 PM
|10:13 AM
|Yelahanka
|26°C
|Cloudy with isolated showers
|05:52 AM
|06:37 PM
|10:59 PM
|10:12 AM
Yesterday (19 May) vs Today (20 May) Weather: Which Areas Saw Rain or Sudden Changes?
|Region
|Yesterday Temperature
|Today Temperature
|Weather Change
|Electronic City
|31°C
|28°C
|Rainfall reduced temperatures
|Whitefield
|30°C
|27°C
|Cloud cover increased
|Koramangala
|31°C
|28°C
|Humidity levels increased
|Indiranagar
|30°C
|27°C
|Thunderstorm activity intensified
|Hebbal
|29°C
|27°C
|Gusty winds and showers reported
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life?
Bengaluru is experiencing heavy rains and thunderstorms, which have been affecting traffic movements, office travel, and transport in the region.
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Water accumulation and slow movement
|Flights
|Minor delays possible during thunderstorms
|Train Movement
|Local disruptions due to rainfall
|Office Commute
|Peak-hour traffic congestion likely
|Outdoor Activities
|Rain and lightning may disrupt movement
Citizens have been advised not to use flooded roads, be careful during lightning strikes, and take note of any traffic advisories before embarking on any journey.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Thunderstorm & Wind Warnings Explained
Advisories for rains and thunderstorms have been issued by the IMD for Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka because of pre-monsoon activities.
|Alert Type
|Details
|Thunderstorm Alert
|Active in Bengaluru
|Rainfall Chances
|Moderate to high
|Lightning Warning
|Possible during evening hours
|Gusty Wind Alert
|Strong winds likely in isolated areas
|Water Accumulation Risk
|Possible in low-lying regions
Moisture-laden winds and unstable atmosphere are believed to have continued making rainfall activities stronger in Karnataka.
When Will Monsoon Reach Bengaluru?
It is expected that weather specialists will see an increase in monsoon strength in Karnataka in late May and early June as southwest monsoon systems make their way to southern India.
|Monsoon Forecast Update
|Expected Timeline
|Likely Monsoon Progression
|Late May to Early June 2026
|Current Weather Pattern
|Active pre-monsoon rainfall
|Main Signs
|Cloud cover and rising humidity
|Expected Relief
|Frequent rainfall and cooler conditions
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Bengaluru Rainfall & Temperature Trend Analysis
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|20 May 2026
|22°C – 28°C
|Thunderstorms and rain activity
|21 May 2026
|22°C – 27°C
|Cloudy skies with gusty winds
|22 May 2026
|21°C – 27°C
|Rainfall chances remain high
|23 May 2026
|21°C – 26°C
|Frequent evening showers
|24 May 2026
|21°C – 26°C
|Humid and cloudy weather
|25 May 2026
|20°C – 26°C
|Thunderstorms likely
|26 May 2026
|20°C – 25°C
|Rainfall activity continues
|27 May 2026
|20°C – 25°C
|Strong cloud formation
|28 May 2026
|20°C – 25°C
|Gusty winds and showers
|29 May 2026
|20°C – 24°C
|Pre-monsoon activity strengthens
|30 May 2026
|19°C – 24°C
|Moderate rainfall likely
|31 May 2026
|19°C – 24°C
|Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms
|1 June 2026
|19°C – 23°C
|Rainfall intensity may increase
|2 June 2026
|19°C – 23°C
|Cooler weather conditions
|3 June 2026
|18°C – 23°C
|Monsoon-like weather possible
Meteorologists are of the view that the city of Bengaluru is likely to experience unstable weather, high humidity levels, cloudy weather, and precipitation due to the increasing strength of pre-monsoon weather conditions in Karnataka. According to meteorologists, moisture-laden winds, increased atmospheric instability, and cloud formation will favor the occurrence of thunderstorms and evening rains in Bengaluru. Bengaluru residents may also experience sudden rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and waterlogging in certain parts of the city. This is expected to cause traffic congestion as well as delays in daily commuting due to the effect of rainfall on the roads. Meteorologists have further indicated that there will be an increase in humidity levels while temperatures will remain cool, making weather conditions uncomfortable. The development of stronger pre-monsoon activity in southern India is expected to result in increased rainfall in the coming weeks.
Also read: Chennai Weather Update and Rain Alert (19 May 2026): T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Velachery & Tambaram Forecast With IMD Insights
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