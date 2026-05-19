Chennai Weather Update and Rain Alert (19 May 2026): T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Velachery & Tambaram Forecast With IMD Insights

As per the weather updates, the current climate scenario prevailing in Chennai continues to depict humid weather conditions on the coast, warm weather conditions during the day, cloudy skies, and sporadic rains at various locations. As stated by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there could be further incidence of unstable weather conditions before the monsoon season in Chennai as the atmospheric instability prevails over coastal Tamil Nadu. The weather forecasters have also issued a warning of rains at several places in the city due to thunderstorms and rainfall activities. It is believed that moisture-laden winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal, along with warming up of the atmosphere during the day, are resulting in the prevalence of humid, cloudy, and thunderstorms at various places. People in locations like T. Nagar, Velachery, and Tambaram would continue facing humid conditions in the morning and evening, cloudy skies, and sporadic rainfall activities. Occasional spells of rainfall accompanied by lightning activities and gusty winds could also be expected. Another factor which is likely to lead to discomfort outside is the high levels of both humidity and temperature. According to meteorologists, evening rainstorms, lightning and winds could continue to develop in isolated areas as pre-monsoon activity continues to build in Chennai and the surrounding coastal areas. Residents have been advised to take precautions as thunderstorms occur.
What Is the Weather Today Across Chennai, T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Velachery & Tambaram? Live Temperature & IMD Updates
|City / Region
|Temperature
|Current Weather
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Chennai
|29°C – 35°C
|Warm and humid coastal weather
|05:45 AM
|06:26 PM
|10:47 PM
|08:59 AM
|T. Nagar
|29°C – 34°C
|Humid with cloudy skies
|05:45 AM
|06:26 PM
|10:47 PM
|08:59 AM
|Anna Nagar
|28°C – 34°C
|Warm with thunderstorm chances
|05:44 AM
|06:25 PM
|10:46 PM
|08:58 AM
|Velachery
|29°C – 35°C
|Cloudy with evening rain possibilities
|05:45 AM
|06:26 PM
|10:47 PM
|08:59 AM
|Tambaram
|28°C – 34°C
|Humid with isolated showers
|05:46 AM
|06:26 PM
|10:48 PM
|09:00 AM
Yesterday 18 May 2026 vs Today 19 May 2026 Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?
|City / Region
|Yesterday Weather
|Today Weather
|Major Change Observed
|Chennai
|Warm and humid
|Cloudier with rain possibilities
|Increase in cloud activity
|T. Nagar
|Humid daytime weather
|Sticky weather with cloudy skies
|Rise in humidity levels
|Anna Nagar
|Warm with sea breeze
|Thunderstorm chances increased
|More atmospheric instability
|Velachery
|Mild cloudy weather
|Evening rainfall possibilities
|Increased moisture conditions
|Tambaram
|Humid with light breeze
|Isolated showers likely
|Slight increase in rainfall activity
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory
Moisture in the air along with some amount of rainfall may have an impact on traffic flow in different regions of Chennai depending upon the time being evening. In case of increased intensity of rainfall towards the end of the day, accumulation of water and reduced visibility may affect traffic flow in areas that are low lying. Flights and train services may be impacted by slight delays owing to thunderstorms and changes in weather. People have been requested to take umbrellas for use during travels as well as be careful with lightning in open places. Humidity along with warm weather will keep providing discomforting weather conditions in multiple regions of Chennai.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained
The India Meteorological Department has declared thunderstorms and rainfall warnings for Chennai and its surrounding regions of coastal Tamil Nadu. Isolated thunderstorms with strong winds are likely to develop in the afternoon and evening times. It is also forecast that the humidity would be high owing to constant inflow of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. Citizens have been warned to keep in touch with the weather forecasts from time to time and to stay away from trees during thunderstorms.
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis
Chennai is likely to experience unstable pre-monsoon weather conditions during the next fortnight. The temperature within different areas is expected to range between 28°C and 36°C, while the probability of storms and rainfall may slowly rise as the month advances towards its end. The meteorologists have predicted that there may be a continuation of wet weather, cloudy conditions, and rainfall activity in some evenings within different parts of Chennai due to atmospheric instability and moisture-laden winds.
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis
|Date Range
|Expected Temperature
|Rainfall Chances
|Weather Trend
|19–21 May 2026
|28°C – 35°C
|Light to moderate rain chances
|Humid weather with cloudy skies
|22–24 May 2026
|29°C – 36°C
|Isolated thunderstorms likely
|Warm daytime weather with evening showers
|25–27 May 2026
|28°C – 35°C
|Moderate rainfall activity expected
|Increased cloud formation and humidity
|28–30 May 2026
|27°C – 34°C
|Thunderstorm activity may rise
|Unstable pre-monsoon weather conditions
|31 May–2 June 2026
|27°C – 35°C
|Scattered rain showers possible
|Moist coastal weather with gusty winds
|3–5 June 2026
|26°C – 34°C
|Frequent rainfall possibilities
|Stronger pre-monsoon activity likely
Chennai Sunrise & Sunset (May 19–May 2 June, 2026)
|Date
|Chennai
|T. Nagar
|Anna Nagar
|Velachery
|Tambaram
|19 May 2026
|05:45 AM – 06:26 PM
|05:45 AM – 06:26 PM
|05:44 AM – 06:27 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:29 PM
|20 May 2026
|05:45 AM – 06:26 PM
|05:45 AM – 06:26 PM
|05:44 AM – 06:27 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:29 PM
|21 May 2026
|05:44 AM – 06:27 PM
|05:44 AM – 06:27 PM
|05:44 AM – 06:27 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:29 PM
|22 May 2026
|05:44 AM – 06:27 PM
|05:44 AM – 06:27 PM
|05:44 AM – 06:27 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:29 PM
|23 May 2026
|05:44 AM – 06:27 PM
|05:44 AM – 06:27 PM
|05:44 AM – 06:27 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:29 PM
|24 May 2026
|05:44 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:44 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:29 PM
|25 May 2026
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:29 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:29 PM
|26 May 2026
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:28 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:29 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:29 PM
|27 May 2026
|05:43 AM – 06:29 PM
|05:43 AM – 06:29 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:29 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:29 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:30 PM
|28 May 2026
|05:42 AM – 06:29 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:29 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:29 PM
|05:41 AM – 06:30 PM
|05:41 AM – 06:30 PM
|29 May 2026
|05:42 AM – 06:30 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:30 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:30 PM
|05:41 AM – 06:30 PM
|05:41 AM – 06:31 PM
|30 May 2026
|05:42 AM – 06:30 PM
|05:42 AM – 06:30 PM
|05:41 AM – 06:30 PM
|05:41 AM – 06:31 PM
|05:41 AM – 06:31 PM
|31 May 2026
|05:41 AM – 06:31 PM
|05:41 AM – 06:31 PM
|05:41 AM – 06:31 PM
|05:40 AM – 06:31 PM
|05:40 AM – 06:32 PM
|1 June 2026
|05:41 AM – 06:31 PM
|05:41 AM – 06:31 PM
|05:41 AM – 06:31 PM
|05:40 AM – 06:32 PM
|05:40 AM – 06:32 PM
|2 June 2026
|05:40 AM – 06:32 PM
|05:40 AM – 06:32 PM
|05:40 AM – 06:32 PM
|05:40 AM – 06:32 PM
|05:39 AM – 06:33 PM
Chennai Rain Alert Table: 19 May–2 June 2026
|Date
|Rain Alert Level
|Expected Rainfall Activity
|Thunderstorm Chances
|Advisory
|19 May 2026
|Moderate
|Evening showers possible
|Medium
|Carry umbrellas during evening travel
|20 May 2026
|Moderate
|Light rain in isolated areas
|Medium
|Avoid open areas during lightning
|21 May 2026
|High
|Thunderstorms likely
|High
|Stay indoors during evening storms
|22 May 2026
|Moderate
|Cloudy with scattered showers
|Medium
|Traffic delays possible in low-lying areas
|23 May 2026
|High
|Heavy evening rain possible
|High
|Monitor IMD alerts regularly
|24 May 2026
|Moderate
|Light to moderate rainfall
|Medium
|Be cautious during late-night travel
|25 May 2026
|High
|Thunderstorm activity may increase
|High
|Water accumulation possible on roads
|26 May 2026
|Moderate
|Isolated rainfall expected
|Medium
|Humid conditions likely throughout day
|27 May 2026
|High
|Gusty winds with thunderstorms
|High
|Avoid sheltering under trees
|28 May 2026
|Moderate
|Evening rain showers possible
|Medium
|Carry rain protection while travelling
|29 May 2026
|High
|Moderate to heavy rainfall chances
|High
|Reduced visibility possible during storms
|30 May 2026
|Moderate
|Cloudy skies with rain activity
|Medium
|Traffic movement may slow in some areas
|31 May 2026
|High
|Strong thunderstorm possibilities
|High
|Stay updated with weather advisories
|1 June 2026
|Moderate
|Light showers expected
|Medium
|Humidity levels may remain high
|2 June 2026
|High
|Frequent rainfall activity likely
|High
|Sudden evening storms may develop
Also read: Weather Update Today and Heatwave Alert 19 May 2026: Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights
Pranav is a passionate content writer specializing in fitness, wellness, and lifestyle content. He enjoys creating engaging and informative articles on workouts, nutrition, healthy habits, and self-improvement. Through simple and reader-friendly writing, Pranav aims to inspire people to lead healthier and more balanced lives.