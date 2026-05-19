Chennai Weather Update and Rain Alert (19 May 2026): T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Velachery & Tambaram Forecast With IMD Insights

As per the weather updates, the current climate scenario prevailing in Chennai continues to depict humid weather conditions on the coast, warm weather conditions during the day, cloudy skies, and sporadic rains at various locations. As stated by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there could be further incidence of unstable weather conditions before the monsoon season in Chennai as the atmospheric instability prevails over coastal Tamil Nadu. The weather forecasters have also issued a warning of rains at several places in the city due to thunderstorms and rainfall activities. It is believed that moisture-laden winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal, along with warming up of the atmosphere during the day, are resulting in the prevalence of humid, cloudy, and thunderstorms at various places. People in locations like T. Nagar, Velachery, and Tambaram would continue facing humid conditions in the morning and evening, cloudy skies, and sporadic rainfall activities. Occasional spells of rainfall accompanied by lightning activities and gusty winds could also be expected. Another factor which is likely to lead to discomfort outside is the high levels of both humidity and temperature. According to meteorologists, evening rainstorms, lightning and winds could continue to develop in isolated areas as pre-monsoon activity continues to build in Chennai and the surrounding coastal areas. Residents have been advised to take precautions as thunderstorms occur.

What Is the Weather Today Across Chennai, T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Velachery & Tambaram? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

City / Region Temperature Current Weather Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Chennai 29°C – 35°C Warm and humid coastal weather 05:45 AM 06:26 PM 10:47 PM 08:59 AM T. Nagar 29°C – 34°C Humid with cloudy skies 05:45 AM 06:26 PM 10:47 PM 08:59 AM Anna Nagar 28°C – 34°C Warm with thunderstorm chances 05:44 AM 06:25 PM 10:46 PM 08:58 AM Velachery 29°C – 35°C Cloudy with evening rain possibilities 05:45 AM 06:26 PM 10:47 PM 08:59 AM Tambaram 28°C – 34°C Humid with isolated showers 05:46 AM 06:26 PM 10:48 PM 09:00 AM

Yesterday 18 May 2026 vs Today 19 May 2026 Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

City / Region Yesterday Weather Today Weather Major Change Observed Chennai Warm and humid Cloudier with rain possibilities Increase in cloud activity T. Nagar Humid daytime weather Sticky weather with cloudy skies Rise in humidity levels Anna Nagar Warm with sea breeze Thunderstorm chances increased More atmospheric instability Velachery Mild cloudy weather Evening rainfall possibilities Increased moisture conditions Tambaram Humid with light breeze Isolated showers likely Slight increase in rainfall activity

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Moisture in the air along with some amount of rainfall may have an impact on traffic flow in different regions of Chennai depending upon the time being evening. In case of increased intensity of rainfall towards the end of the day, accumulation of water and reduced visibility may affect traffic flow in areas that are low lying. Flights and train services may be impacted by slight delays owing to thunderstorms and changes in weather. People have been requested to take umbrellas for use during travels as well as be careful with lightning in open places. Humidity along with warm weather will keep providing discomforting weather conditions in multiple regions of Chennai.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department has declared thunderstorms and rainfall warnings for Chennai and its surrounding regions of coastal Tamil Nadu. Isolated thunderstorms with strong winds are likely to develop in the afternoon and evening times. It is also forecast that the humidity would be high owing to constant inflow of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. Citizens have been warned to keep in touch with the weather forecasts from time to time and to stay away from trees during thunderstorms.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Chennai is likely to experience unstable pre-monsoon weather conditions during the next fortnight. The temperature within different areas is expected to range between 28°C and 36°C, while the probability of storms and rainfall may slowly rise as the month advances towards its end. The meteorologists have predicted that there may be a continuation of wet weather, cloudy conditions, and rainfall activity in some evenings within different parts of Chennai due to atmospheric instability and moisture-laden winds.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Date Range Expected Temperature Rainfall Chances Weather Trend 19–21 May 2026 28°C – 35°C Light to moderate rain chances Humid weather with cloudy skies 22–24 May 2026 29°C – 36°C Isolated thunderstorms likely Warm daytime weather with evening showers 25–27 May 2026 28°C – 35°C Moderate rainfall activity expected Increased cloud formation and humidity 28–30 May 2026 27°C – 34°C Thunderstorm activity may rise Unstable pre-monsoon weather conditions 31 May–2 June 2026 27°C – 35°C Scattered rain showers possible Moist coastal weather with gusty winds 3–5 June 2026 26°C – 34°C Frequent rainfall possibilities Stronger pre-monsoon activity likely

Chennai Sunrise & Sunset (May 19–May 2 June, 2026)

Date Chennai T. Nagar Anna Nagar Velachery Tambaram 19 May 2026 05:45 AM – 06:26 PM 05:45 AM – 06:26 PM 05:44 AM – 06:27 PM 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:43 AM – 06:29 PM 20 May 2026 05:45 AM – 06:26 PM 05:45 AM – 06:26 PM 05:44 AM – 06:27 PM 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:43 AM – 06:29 PM 21 May 2026 05:44 AM – 06:27 PM 05:44 AM – 06:27 PM 05:44 AM – 06:27 PM 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:43 AM – 06:29 PM 22 May 2026 05:44 AM – 06:27 PM 05:44 AM – 06:27 PM 05:44 AM – 06:27 PM 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:43 AM – 06:29 PM 23 May 2026 05:44 AM – 06:27 PM 05:44 AM – 06:27 PM 05:44 AM – 06:27 PM 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:43 AM – 06:29 PM 24 May 2026 05:44 AM – 06:28 PM 05:44 AM – 06:28 PM 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:42 AM – 06:29 PM 25 May 2026 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:42 AM – 06:29 PM 05:42 AM – 06:29 PM 26 May 2026 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:43 AM – 06:28 PM 05:42 AM – 06:29 PM 05:42 AM – 06:29 PM 27 May 2026 05:43 AM – 06:29 PM 05:43 AM – 06:29 PM 05:42 AM – 06:29 PM 05:42 AM – 06:29 PM 05:42 AM – 06:30 PM 28 May 2026 05:42 AM – 06:29 PM 05:42 AM – 06:29 PM 05:42 AM – 06:29 PM 05:41 AM – 06:30 PM 05:41 AM – 06:30 PM 29 May 2026 05:42 AM – 06:30 PM 05:42 AM – 06:30 PM 05:42 AM – 06:30 PM 05:41 AM – 06:30 PM 05:41 AM – 06:31 PM 30 May 2026 05:42 AM – 06:30 PM 05:42 AM – 06:30 PM 05:41 AM – 06:30 PM 05:41 AM – 06:31 PM 05:41 AM – 06:31 PM 31 May 2026 05:41 AM – 06:31 PM 05:41 AM – 06:31 PM 05:41 AM – 06:31 PM 05:40 AM – 06:31 PM 05:40 AM – 06:32 PM 1 June 2026 05:41 AM – 06:31 PM 05:41 AM – 06:31 PM 05:41 AM – 06:31 PM 05:40 AM – 06:32 PM 05:40 AM – 06:32 PM 2 June 2026 05:40 AM – 06:32 PM 05:40 AM – 06:32 PM 05:40 AM – 06:32 PM 05:40 AM – 06:32 PM 05:39 AM – 06:33 PM

Chennai Rain Alert Table: 19 May–2 June 2026

Date Rain Alert Level Expected Rainfall Activity Thunderstorm Chances Advisory 19 May 2026 Moderate Evening showers possible Medium Carry umbrellas during evening travel 20 May 2026 Moderate Light rain in isolated areas Medium Avoid open areas during lightning 21 May 2026 High Thunderstorms likely High Stay indoors during evening storms 22 May 2026 Moderate Cloudy with scattered showers Medium Traffic delays possible in low-lying areas 23 May 2026 High Heavy evening rain possible High Monitor IMD alerts regularly 24 May 2026 Moderate Light to moderate rainfall Medium Be cautious during late-night travel 25 May 2026 High Thunderstorm activity may increase High Water accumulation possible on roads 26 May 2026 Moderate Isolated rainfall expected Medium Humid conditions likely throughout day 27 May 2026 High Gusty winds with thunderstorms High Avoid sheltering under trees 28 May 2026 Moderate Evening rain showers possible Medium Carry rain protection while travelling 29 May 2026 High Moderate to heavy rainfall chances High Reduced visibility possible during storms 30 May 2026 Moderate Cloudy skies with rain activity Medium Traffic movement may slow in some areas 31 May 2026 High Strong thunderstorm possibilities High Stay updated with weather advisories 1 June 2026 Moderate Light showers expected Medium Humidity levels may remain high 2 June 2026 High Frequent rainfall activity likely High Sudden evening storms may develop

Also read: Weather Update Today and Heatwave Alert 19 May 2026: Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights