Viral Video: Heated Confrontation Erupts At Badami Cave Temples Over Hijab-Wearing ASI ‘Staff’ Entering In Slippers

A heated confrontation spilled out at the historic Badami Cave Temples in Karnataka ,after a woman reportedly objected to a hijab wearing Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) staff member allegedly entering the temple area using slippers. Soon after, videos of the whole argument started going viral on social media, and then the internet basically went on fire, arguing about temple customs, heritage site rules, and those religious sensitivities that everyone seems to bring up. The clash , as people online claimed , happened near one of the cave entrances at the UNESCO recognised spot. It is known for ancient Hindu and Jain rock cut sculptures, and they date back to the 6th century.

Watch Viral Video Of The Argument

As some X users said, a woman identified as Roshani and an ASI employee, allegedly caused disrespect by wearing slippers inside a sacred zone. That, in turn , fueled calls for ‘Hindu only’ staffing and also demands for investigations, especially into whether anything at the site got damaged. In the viral clip itself, you can see a woman confronting another woman in a hijab , and many social media users insisted the hijab wearing person was the ASI staff member. Multiple posts went further, claiming the staff member entered a sacred area without removing her footwear, which then triggered anger among some visitors. The video ended up drawing broad reactions, with people asking whether religious customs were being followed at protected heritage sites that are managed by the ASI. And a few users also pushed for more strict guidelines , plus they called for inquiries into the incident, like promptly.







Social Media Reactions

Still, a fair number of claims that are floating around online appear unverified, like no one really has proof. Neither the ASI nor local authorities have released a proper official announcement, so the woman’s identity and the exact details of what happened during that confrontation are still not confirmed. A few reports also said that at the Badami Cave Temples there isn’t any official rule that forces visitors or staff to remove footwear in particular sections, mostly because the ground is jagged and uneven, plus there is the harsh heat. And unlike the active temples where there are daily worship routines, the Badami caves are mostly seen as an archaeological and tourist destination, with people visiting from every corner of the world.

It took a brave Hindu woman to confront a Muslim employee of @ASIGoI A hijabi woman was seen entering an ancient temple wearing slippers. When confronted, she shouted back instead of complying. Why do they employ so many Muslims and plant them in Hindu sites? Muhammed sir is… pic.twitter.com/sPnDZmC2wv — Tathvam-asi (@tathvamasi6) May 19, 2026







H!jab-wearing ASI “staff” allegedly entered temple wearing slippers. How can @ASIGoI be so careless? You never know what brainwashed Zombies might have done. pic.twitter.com/d0iILlRhmr — విష్ణు వర్ధన్ రెడ్డి-विष्णु वर्धन रेड्डी🇮🇳 (@vishnureddy_899) May 19, 2026







Hijaban ASI “staff” working in revered Hindu Badami Cave temple allegedly entered temple wearing slippers, which is clearly visible in the video. A tourist confronted her for desecrating our Temple, and both are in heated argument. Now, question is, why @ASIGoI employ Hijaban’s… pic.twitter.com/nHji2X7OEB — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) May 19, 2026







Is The Video Verified?

This incident has once again stirred the bigger arguments about how heritage sites and religious spaces are handled across India. Some people framed the whole confrontation as a simple matter of observing temple rituals, but others thought the viral anger was fueled more by social media guessing, not by solid and verified things. The Badami Cave Temples keep being one of Karnataka’s most important historical attractions, appreciated for their artistry and cultural significance , which is still kind of hard to overlook. As the online debate keeps moving, officials have not yet clarified whether any measures will be taken , or whether any actual rule was breached during the episode or not.

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