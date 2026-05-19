Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights

What Is the Weather Today Across Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

The current weather trends in Telangana state continue to portray warm daytime temperatures, partially cloudy weather, high levels of humidity, and sporadic thunderstorms in various districts. In addition, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) believes that unstable pre-monsoon weather will be seen in various regions of Telangana in the coming days. weather experts think that changes in the atmospheric environment and moisture-laden winds have increased chances of rain and clouds in many parts of Telangana and the atmosphere is humid right now in the parts of Telangana.

City / Region Temperature Current Weather Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Telangana 26°C – 39°C Hot with isolated cloud activity 05:42 AM 06:42 PM 10:57 PM 09:11 AM Warangal 26°C – 38°C Warm with thunderstorm chances 05:40 AM 06:40 PM 10:55 PM 09:09 AM Karimnagar 25°C – 37°C Humid with cloudy skies 05:41 AM 06:41 PM 10:56 PM 09:10 AM Nizamabad 24°C – 36°C Pleasant evening weather with clouds 05:43 AM 06:43 PM 10:58 PM 09:12 AM Khammam 26°C – 37°C Warm with isolated rainfall activity 05:39 AM 06:39 PM 10:54 PM 09:08 AM

Yesterday 18 May 2026 vs Today 19 May 2026 Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

City / Region Yesterday Weather Today Weather Major Change Observed Warangal Hot with dry conditions Cloudy with thunderstorm chances Increase in cloud activity Karimnagar Warm afternoon weather Humid with cloudy skies Rise in humidity levels Nizamabad Sunny daytime weather Pleasant cloudy evening Slight cooling during nighttime Khammam Warm and humid Rainfall chances increased Higher moisture levels observed Telangana Region Hot summer weather Unstable pre-monsoon activity Increase in thunderstorm probability

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

However, there is the possibility of thunderstorms and occasional showers during evenings that might hinder traffic movements in various districts of Telangana for some period of time due to road flooding and poor visibility during peak traffic time periods. Delays in the schedules of flight and rail services may occur if the thunderstorms become severe during later part of the day. The authorities have asked people to carry umbrella if they plan to travel outside as there may be lightning strikes in open areas. The hot temperatures during day time will continue to pose problems for people carrying out their outdoor activities.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department has issued thunderstorm and lightning alerts across several Telangana districts. Meteorologists believe isolated thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds may continue developing during afternoon and evening hours. Humidity levels are also expected to remain moderate due to moisture inflow and changing atmospheric conditions affecting southern India. Authorities have advised residents to monitor weather advisories regularly and avoid sheltering under weak structures during thunderstorms.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

As per weather experts, Telangana state is expected to experience unstable pre-monsoon weather for the coming two weeks. The temperatures are expected to stay within the range of 24°C and 40°C. The thunderstorm activities may also start increasing towards the end of the month of May. As per weather experts, due to instability in the atmosphere of southern India, Telangana is expected to experience clouds, evening showers, and humid weather conditions.

Also read: Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights