Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

What Is the Weather Today Across Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Bengaluru’s current weather status reveals that the city continues experiencing favorable weather in terms of daytime warm weather, cloudiness, moisture, and even isolated thunderstorms during evenings in different regions. The India Meteorological Department expects that the city will continue experiencing such unstable weather conditions in the coming days. Weather experts believe that moisture rich winds and changes in atmospheric conditions increase the likelihood of rains and cloud formation in different parts of Bengaluru.

City / Region Temperature Current Weather Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Bengaluru 22°C – 32°C Pleasant and Cloudy weather 05:53 AM 06:34 PM 11:02 PM 09:19 AM Electronic City 23°C – 31°C Cloudy with chances of light rain 05:54 AM 06:34 PM 11:03 PM 09:20 AM Whitefield 22°C – 30°C Normal weather with cloudy skies 05:53 AM 06:35 PM 11:01 PM 09:18 AM Koramangala 22°C – 31°C Pleasant with evening clouds 05:53 AM 06:34 PM 11:02 PM 09:19 AM Indiranagar 22°C – 31°C Humid with thunderstorm chances 05:53 AM 06:34 PM 11:01 PM 09:18 AM

Yesterday 18 May 2026 vs Today 19 May 2026 Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

City / Region Yesterday Weather Today Weather Major Change Observed Bengaluru Warm with cloudy skies Pleasant with evening rain chances Slight drop in evening temperature Electronic City Mild humidity with clouds Increased rain chances More cloud activity observed Whitefield Pleasant daytime weather Cooler evening conditions Rise in thunderstorm probability Koramangala Warm and breezy Cloudy with isolated showers Increased moisture levels Indiranagar Humid afternoon weather Thunderstorm chances during evening Slight increase in humidity

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Movement of traffic could be temporarily affected by rainfall and individual thunderstorms occurring in the evening hours in some areas of Bengaluru, particularly at the IT hubs of Electronic City, Whitefield, and Koramangala. Low lying areas being urban flooded along with poor visibility could cause movement of vehicles to be slow during peak office hours. Slight delay in flights and trains can be expected in case the thunderstorms increase its intensity in the evening hours. The public has been asked to carry an umbrella while traveling as well as be careful during lightning activity. The cool night temperature could give some respite from the day heat in some areas of the city.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

Thunderstorm and lightning warnings have been issued for Bengaluru Urban and neighboring districts from The Indian Meteorological Department. Isolated thunderstorms along with strong winds might continue forming in afternoon/evening hours according to weather experts. Humidity is likely to be moderate because of moisture rich winds blowing through the southern part of Karnataka. Residents have been told to keep themselves updated about the latest weather warnings and not seek refuge under weak structures when thunderstorms form.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Weather experts state that Bengaluru is expected to experience an unstable pre-monsoon climate for the next two weeks. The weather conditions are expected to range from 21°C to 35°C, and the likelihood of thunderstorms is expected to slowly rise in the later part of May. Experts feel that there will be evening rains, clouded skies, and moderate humidity levels in Bengaluru owing to the moisture in the atmosphere.

Also read: Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights