LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Check Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala, and Indiranagar weather forecast with IMD rain alerts, cloudy skies, temperatures, and thunderstorm updates.

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 09:39 IST

What Is the Weather Today Across Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Bengaluru’s current weather status reveals that the city continues experiencing favorable weather in terms of daytime warm weather, cloudiness, moisture, and even isolated thunderstorms during evenings in different regions. The India Meteorological Department expects that the city will continue experiencing such unstable weather conditions in the coming days. Weather experts believe that moisture rich winds and changes in atmospheric conditions increase the likelihood of rains and cloud formation in different parts of Bengaluru.

City / Region Temperature Current Weather Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Bengaluru 22°C – 32°C Pleasant and Cloudy weather 05:53 AM 06:34 PM 11:02 PM 09:19 AM
Electronic City 23°C – 31°C Cloudy with chances of light rain 05:54 AM 06:34 PM 11:03 PM 09:20 AM
Whitefield 22°C – 30°C Normal weather with cloudy skies 05:53 AM 06:35 PM 11:01 PM 09:18 AM
Koramangala 22°C – 31°C Pleasant with evening clouds 05:53 AM 06:34 PM 11:02 PM 09:19 AM
Indiranagar 22°C – 31°C Humid with thunderstorm chances 05:53 AM 06:34 PM 11:01 PM 09:18 AM

Yesterday 18 May 2026 vs Today 19 May 2026 Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

City / Region Yesterday Weather Today Weather Major Change Observed
Bengaluru Warm with cloudy skies Pleasant with evening rain chances Slight drop in evening temperature
Electronic City Mild humidity with clouds Increased rain chances More cloud activity observed
Whitefield Pleasant daytime weather Cooler evening conditions Rise in thunderstorm probability
Koramangala Warm and breezy Cloudy with isolated showers Increased moisture levels
Indiranagar Humid afternoon weather Thunderstorm chances during evening Slight increase in humidity

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Movement of traffic could be temporarily affected by rainfall and individual thunderstorms occurring in the evening hours in some areas of Bengaluru, particularly at the IT hubs of Electronic City, Whitefield, and Koramangala. Low lying areas being urban flooded along with poor visibility could cause movement of vehicles to be slow during peak office hours. Slight delay in flights and trains can be expected in case the thunderstorms increase its intensity in the evening hours. The public has been asked to carry an umbrella while traveling as well as be careful during lightning activity. The cool night temperature could give some respite from the day heat in some areas of the city.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

Thunderstorm and lightning warnings have been issued for Bengaluru Urban and neighboring districts from The Indian Meteorological Department. Isolated thunderstorms along with strong winds might continue forming in afternoon/evening hours according to weather experts. Humidity is likely to be moderate because of moisture rich winds blowing through the southern part of Karnataka. Residents have been told to keep themselves updated about the latest weather warnings and not seek refuge under weak structures when thunderstorms form.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Weather experts state that Bengaluru is expected to experience an unstable pre-monsoon climate for the next two weeks. The weather conditions are expected to range from 21°C to 35°C, and the likelihood of thunderstorms is expected to slowly rise in the later part of May. Experts feel that there will be evening rains, clouded skies, and moderate humidity levels in Bengaluru owing to the moisture in the atmosphere.

Also read: Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights
Tags: Bengaluru rain newsBengaluru weather updateelectronic city weatherindiranagar forecastkoramangala weather todaywhitefield rain alert

RELATED News

Who Was Velupillai Prabhakaran? Vijay Faces Backlash Over Mullivaikkal Day, LTTE Post

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Delhi NCR, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

Bengal Govt Changes Religion-Based Policies, Ends Imam Welfare Support And OBC List

Palghar Horror: 13 Dead As Tempo Full Of Wedding Guests Collides With Speeding Truck On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

LATEST NEWS

Rupee vs Dollar Thriller Deepens: Currency Hits New Low, Opens At 96.37 As Oil Shock and Global Panic Fuel More Chaos

Who Was Mark Fuhrman? LA Detective Convicted Of Lying During OJ Simpson Murder Trial Dies At 74, Cause Of Death Revealed

Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between CSK vs SRH? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

Viral Video: Indian Official Schools Norwegian Journalist At High-Drama Event After She Asks ‘Why Should We Trust You’

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Stock Market Today: After Monday’s Meltdown Drama, Sensex Jumps 330 Points and Nifty Cruises Higher in a Tuesday Comeback Sequel

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Mythological Drama Nears Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Mark

NTA Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For CTO, CFO And GM-HR Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Stocks To Watch Today, May 19: BPCL, Indian Oil, Eicher Motors, Zydus, BEL Among Key Shares In Focus

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

QUICK LINKS