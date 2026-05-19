Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Released At joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Key Exam Dates And How To Download

The Indian Army Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) admit card for 2026 has been released. The hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. This year, the admission process is scheduled to take place from June 2026 onwards. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination must log in using their credentials and download the hall ticket.

The written exam will be conducted in offline mode from June 1 to June 15, 2026, at various examination centres across the country. The vacancies are under various categories, including Agniveer General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerical and Tradesman. Women Military Police (WMP), Sepoy Pharma, and Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) will be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026

For candidates to download the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination Admit Card – 2026, they must first visit the official website of Indian Army recruitment portal. Next, by login into their accounts with the registration details, the admit card will be displayed in the candidate’s page themselves.

Upon opening the official website, candidates should click on the admit card notification with reference to Common Entrance Exam 2026. They will be required to login using the correct credentials. The admit card will appear after they enter these details. Candidates should download the hall ticket and print the admit card from here itself.

The admit card will have the following information mentioned in it. Exam date and time, examination centre and other details of the candidate. Important Admit Card Detail

What are the Indian Army Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) Dates 2026

The Indian Army Common Entrance Exam will be conducted in offline mode on June 1 to 15, 2026. Candidates will need to bring the admit card to the examination centre. Along with the hall ticket, they will need to carry a valid photo identity proof. Entry will be denied without the hall ticket and the identity proof. Candidates should also be aware of the instructions mentioned in the admit card.

Which posts are included in Indian Army Agniveer recruitment 2026

The recruitment process takes place every year under the Agnipath scheme and other categories. The following posts are included under this scheme:

Agniveer General Duty (GD)

Agniveer Technical

Agniveer Clerk

Agniveer Tradesman

Women Military Police (WMP)

Soldier Technical (NA/NA Vet)

Sepoy Pharma

JCO/OR posts

Thousands of aspirants from all over the country will be appearing for the test within this year.

Why the Agniveer admit card is necessary

The admission card is compulsory for applying to the recruitment examination as well as appearing for the same. The admit card is vital proof for the candidate of applying to this exam as well as contains important details about the exam.

Candidates should carefully verify their information appearing on the admit card. In the case of any errors or mistakes in name, photograph or exam details, they need to immediately contact the concerned authorities by visiting the official portal. Candidates should maintain extra copies of the admit card for themselves in the event of last-minute requirements.

What to bring to the exam centre

Besides the admit card, the candidates should also carry a photo id of a government-issued document: Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID or driving licence. Advise candidates to arrive early at the exam centre as per reporting time so that they can complete the process of verification easily. Electronic gadgets, calculators and other prohibited documents/materials will not be permitted inside the examination hall. The Indian Army is conducting the annual Indian Army recruitment to select the educated and eligible young candidates for the defence service under the Agnipath scheme and other categories.

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