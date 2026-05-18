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Home > Education News > Kerala SSLC 2026 Revaluation Process Explained: Step-by-Step Guide for Students

Kerala SSLC 2026 Revaluation Process Explained: Step-by-Step Guide for Students

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has initiated the Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026 process soon after the Board announced the Class 10 board results.

Kerala SSLC 2026 Revaluation Process
Kerala SSLC 2026 Revaluation Process

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 14:39 IST

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has initiated the Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026 process soon after the board announced the Class 10 board results. Students dissatisfied with their scores or wanting to verify the answer sheet can now apply for the revaluation, scrutiny and a photocopy of the answer scripts of the SSLC examination from the official portal. The board has invited applications online for those students seeking a review of their marks. However, the facility will not be available for the Information Technology (IT) paper. This year, more than 4.14 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC examinations. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.07 per cent.

What Is The Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026 And Who Can Apply

The Kerala SSLC revaluation 2026 is a facility that enables students to get their answer sheet rechecked if they feel that the marks obtained in the SSLC exam 2026 are lower than expected. Students who failed one or more subjects or those seeking better scores for higher studies can apply for the Kerala SSLC revaluation. Candidates can also request a photocopy of the answer script and apply for scrutiny to check whether marks have been calculated correctly or not.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan clarified that students seeking revaluation need not submit a separate scrutiny application for the same subject. 

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What Are The Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026 Dates And Deadlines

Kerala SSLC revaluation, photocopy and scrutiny online application process has already begun through the official website. Filling out and submitting the application form should be accomplished by the students within the stipulated deadline as mentioned and set by the board. Only online applications from the students that have been done with appropriate verification by the school headmaster and payment of fees will be accepted by the board.

Candidates must keep a tab on the official SSLC portal for the final date to apply and also on the revaluation result announcements.

How To Apply For Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026 Online

The Kerala SSLC revaluation application process is simple and can be completed online through the official portal. Candidates must visit the official Kerala SSLC examination website. On the homepage, click on the “Revaluation/Photocopy/Scrutiny Application Registration” link under the latest notifications tab.

Upon entering the registration number and date of birth, candidates should select the subject and choose the required service, revaluation/photocopy/scrutiny. After the application form has been submitted online, students must download and take a printout of the application form.

The printout should be submitted to the headmaster of the centre where the candidate appeared for the exam along with the applicable fee amount.

What Are Kerala SSLC Revaluation Fees And Required Documents

The Kerala board has set different fees for each service availed under the SSLC revaluation process. Students who wish to apply for revaluation will have to pay a fee of Rs 400 per subject. The fee prescribed for obtaining a photocopy of the answer script is Rs 200 per subject, while scrutiny will be charged at a rate of Rs 50 per subject. Candidates should fill in basic details such as registration number, date of birth, subject, etc. during the application process. According to the board, only the fee-paid applications verified by the school authorities will be accepted. 

When Will Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 Be Released

After the review process is finished, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is likely to reveal the SSLC revaluation result. After the results is out, students can log in to the official portal to access their updated marks online. Revaluation is important for those students who want to get higher marks for their admission to higher secondary courses and other academic opportunities in the future. Students must visit the official website for updated scores and result release dates. 

Also Read: NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Takes RCC Coaching Director Shivraj Motegaonkar Into Custody Over Alleged Question Leak Links 

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Kerala SSLC 2026 Revaluation Process Explained: Step-by-Step Guide for Students

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Kerala SSLC 2026 Revaluation Process Explained: Step-by-Step Guide for Students
Kerala SSLC 2026 Revaluation Process Explained: Step-by-Step Guide for Students
Kerala SSLC 2026 Revaluation Process Explained: Step-by-Step Guide for Students
Kerala SSLC 2026 Revaluation Process Explained: Step-by-Step Guide for Students

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