Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya’s Film Nears ₹100 Crore Worldwide After Massive Sunday Jump

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s starrer Karuppu is maintaining a strong box office trend, according to trade reports. The RJ Balaji-directed Tamil action drama has seen a phenomenal jump over its opening weekend and is now headed for a significant box office milestone. According to trade sources, the collections are said to be one of the best openings in recent years for Suriya.

Karuppu Box Office Day 3 Collection

As per Sacnilk, Karuppu is estimated to have collected close to ₹28.35 crore in India net on Day 3 alone from almost 6843 shows across India. According to trade sources, the film’s total India collection (net) is estimated to have touched almost ₹68 crore in just 3 days since its release. The India gross collection is estimated to have hit close to ₹78.75 crore.

The film seems to have seen a strong run in Tamil Nadu as well as a positive response even in Telugu states. According to trade sources Sunday occupancy also held strong across big cities in India resulting in a sharp jump in collections over the weekend.

Movie Crosses ₹120 Crore Worldwide Gross

Significantly, the movie’s overseas collection is also grabbing eyeballs, and the total is said to have crossed ₹42 crore by the end of Day 3 alone. This brings the film’s total worldwide collections to cross ₹120 crore gross. Trade sources say the film could even become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year if the pace holds over the weekdays.

The film has also already entered Suriya’s fastest ₹100 crore club worldwide, according to trade sources reflecting the hype around the actor’s comeback release.

Collections Of Responses From The Audience

Aside from the star-studded cast, it is the reunion of Suriya and Trisha on screen after a long gap that has truly stood out as a highlight for fans. The film’s steady occupancy rate in theatres can be attributed to the buzz on social media, consistently high charting advance bookings and favourable responses from audiences.

With its combination of high-octane action, emotional family drama and mythology, the film seems to have struck a chord with family audiences as well as mass viewers. Many fans are taking to social media to praise RJ Balaji’s direction and the performance of Suriya.

Biggest Comeback From Suriya?

It remains to be seen if Karuppu’s strong box office run will sustain through the week. After having run into a few last-minute issues prior to release, the film has managed to overcome the early hurdles and opened as a commercial juggernaut.

On the strength of robust word-of-mouth and climbing collections, Karuppu seems to be on its way to being one of Tamil cinema’s biggest opening hits of the year so far.

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Shows Growth Despite Slow Start, Earns ₹13.70 Crore Worldwide

Disclaimer: Box office figures mentioned in this article are based on early trade estimates, media reports, and publicly available data. Final collection numbers may vary depending on official updates from the makers and tracking platforms.