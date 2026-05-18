Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 17: Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi Epic Nears ₹100 Crore Milestone

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji is turning into one of the biggest success stories in Marathi cinema. The historical drama based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has managed to maintain strong momentum even in its third week at the box office. The film is still drawing audiences, especially in Maharashtra, where it continues to be a favourite among moviegoers, despite the typical weekday dip. The film crosses the ₹100 crore mark comfortably on Day 17, a rare feat for regional cinema. Industry reports suggest that the film has already surpassed the ₹90 crore mark earlier and is now gradually moving towards a historic total.

Day 17 Box Office Update

Raja Shivaji maintained its steady run on its 17th day, earning money in both the Hindi and Marathi versions. Reports suggest the film added fresh numbers that pushed its total India gross close to the ₹100 crore mark. According to box office tracking data, the film’s total India collections are now in the range of approximately ₹97–₹100 crore, depending on reporting sources. This places it on the verge of becoming one of the highest-grossing Marathi films ever made.

Period / Day Marathi Collection Hindi Collection Total (₹ Cr) Week 1 36.25 16.40 52.65 Day 8 2.50 0.70 3.20 Day 9 4.25 1.32 5.57 Day 10 5.00 1.80 6.80 Day 11 1.90 0.50 2.40 Day 12 1.85 0.65 2.50 Day 13 1.40 0.50 1.90 Day 14 1.40 0.50 1.90 Day 15 1.25 0.20 1.45 Day 16 2.30 0.40 2.70 Day 17 2.90 0.55 3.45

Total India Net Collection: ₹84.55 crore

Strong Third-Week Hold

Even after more than two weeks in theatres, Raja Shivaji has shown impressive holding power. While weekday numbers have naturally slowed compared to the opening week, weekend jumps have helped maintain overall momentum. The Marathi version continues to hold better than the Hindi version in most territories, showing strong local audience support and word of mouth growth.

Approaching a Historic Milestone

The film’s performance now places it among the top Marathi blockbusters of all time. It is already being discussed alongside major hits in the industry and is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark very soon if the current trend continues. Trade analysts also note that the film’s long theatrical run and consistent occupancy rates are key reasons behind its strong cumulative total.

About ‘Raja Shivaji’

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, ‘Raja Shivaji’ is a biopic concentrating on the childhood and noble intentions of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish Deshmukh acts in a superb manner as the Maharashtra King. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt as the threatening character of Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Maharaj, and Genelia Deshmukh as Maharani Saibai. Salman Khan makes a special appearance as Jiva Mahala, in which he says the popular dialogue “Shivaji nahi; Shivaji Raje mhanaycha”, receiving cheers from the audience. The film is the first film of Rahyl Deshmukh, son of Riteish and Genelia, who plays young Shivaji. Ajay Atul composes the impressive background music.

Conclusion

Raja Shivaji is not just performing well; it is reshaping expectations for Marathi cinema at the box office. With Day 17 collections keeping it close to ₹100 crore, the film is on the edge of a major commercial milestone that only a few regional films have achieved.

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