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Home > Entertainment News > Shah Rukh Khan Dug Up His Pet Dog’s Grave At 2 am, Brought Dead Body Home And Cried

Shah Rukh Khan Dug Up His Pet Dog’s Grave At 2 am, Brought Dead Body Home And Cried

An emotional anecdote about Shah Rukh Khan’s deep love for his pet dog has resurfaced online. Gauri Khan’s uncle revealed how SRK dug up his dog’s grave at 2:30 a.m. to bring it closer to home, leaving fans emotional and praising the superstar’s compassion for animals.

SRK with Gauri Khan and his late beloved pet Dash (IMAGE: X/INSTAGRAM)
SRK with Gauri Khan and his late beloved pet Dash (IMAGE: X/INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 16:59 IST

SHAH RUKH KHAN: Shah Rukh Khan is a dog lover. The Bollywood star is rumoured to have had four dogs in the past: Dash (Japanese Chin), Hulk (Labrador), Kai and Juicy (Maltese). According to reports, he was so attached to his pets that when he was unhappy, he used to talk to the animals. A video that had surfaced from a previous time was shared on social media, where Gauri Khan’s uncle shared an anecdote about how Shah Rukh himself dug up the grave of his pet after midnight because he wanted it to be buried closer to his house.

Gauri Khan’s Uncle Revisits Golden Memory 

In the video now going viral on X, Gauri Khan’s uncle revealed, “Gauri is my niece, my elder sister’s daughter. I gave her one dog. It was a Chinese Pekingese dog. Shah Rukh also started loving the dog. He was very loving,” Gauri’s uncle said in the video. He added, “Shah Rukh was out shooting, and something happened to the dog, and it died in his absence. The boys working in the house wrapped the dog in a nice cloth and took it to the seashore. They dug a grave and buried it there.” 

When SRK dug up the grave of his late dog at 2am

When SRK enquired, the househelp stated, “Woh toh chale gaye (he has gone)”. He asked, “Kahan rakha hai? (Where have you kept him?)” 

They replied, “Sea ke paas, grave banaake.” Gauri’s uncle continued, “At 2:30 a.m., he woke up the boys and said, ‘Show me kidhar rakha hai.’ He dug up the grave, brought the dog back home, put him in the backyard, and marked the spot. He also cried. He said, ‘How dare you throw my dog like this? He has to be with us, whether dead or alive.'”

SRK’s endless love for dogs 

The emotional story has once again highlighted SRK’s immense love for animals and the deep emotional bond he shared with his pet. Fans online are calling the anecdote “pure SRK”, saying such heartfelt stories are exactly why the superstar continues to rule millions of hearts even beyond cinema. Gauri Khan had also once shared a throwback photo on her feed featuring herself, Shah Rukh Khan and a pet years ago. It was likely the Chinese Pekingese that Gauri’s uncle referred to in the now-viral video.

MUST READ: Mouni Roy Divorce: Suraj Nambiar Breaks Silence, Dismisses Rumours About Alimony And Affairs

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Shah Rukh Khan Dug Up His Pet Dog’s Grave At 2 am, Brought Dead Body Home And Cried
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Shah Rukh Khan Dug Up His Pet Dog’s Grave At 2 am, Brought Dead Body Home And Cried

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Shah Rukh Khan Dug Up His Pet Dog’s Grave At 2 am, Brought Dead Body Home And Cried
Shah Rukh Khan Dug Up His Pet Dog’s Grave At 2 am, Brought Dead Body Home And Cried
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