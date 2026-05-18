Michael Box Office Collection Day 25: Jaafar Jackson’s Starrer Earns ₹60.53 Crore India Net, Worldwide Total Crosses ₹5,800 Crore

Michael Jackson’s musical biopic is still racking up big numbers at the worldwide box office. After more than three weeks in theaters, Michael is still going strong, with good audiences turning out both domestically and overseas. As of Day 25, Michael is currently running across 377 shows and has collected a live net of ₹0.11 crore today. With these latest figures, the film’s total India gross collection now stands at ₹72.41 crore, while its India net collection has reached ₹60.53 crore so far. The final India collection figures for the day are still awaited.

Despite entering its fourth week in theaters, the film continues to record stable occupancy in several key urban centers. The steady box office is a tribute to the positive word-of-mouth the film has generated, especially among viewers interested in the depiction of legendary musical acts and the emotional storyline. Collections have naturally slowed from the opening week levels on weekdays, trade observers say, but the hold on the film is respectable given the arrival of new theatrical releases and increasing competition for premium screens.

Global Collections Still Over ₹5,800 Crore





Michael has already crossed the massive ₹5,800 crore mark worldwide, cementing its position as one of the most successful musical biopics in recent years. The film’s overseas markets continue to play a major role in keeping its overall box office momentum alive. International markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America have been especially strong for the movie, with the pop icon’s music and legacy continuing to fuel consistent audience interest through its theatrical run. Audiences have taken to the concert recreations and large-scale dance sequences that run throughout the film, and international markets are still providing a big chunk of the film’s earnings.

The overseas performance has also helped offset the expected weekday falls in domestic collections. Many markets are still seeing good occupancy levels during evening and weekend shows, helping the film’s continued run around the globe. Michael is meanwhile facing mounting competition from ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, a movie that has also become a major draw for audiences worldwide. The sequel’s nostalgic factor and strong initial reception have intensified the battle for prime showtimes and IMAX screens in several areas.



Film Continues To Build Cultural Buzz

Michael has become a major cultural phenomenon beyond ticket sales. The film’s recreation of legendary performances, signature dance routines, and defining moments from the singer’s career has struck a powerful chord with audiences of all generations. Many viewers still consider the theatrical experience lively and immersive, with screenings often resembling a concert more than a genuine movie presentation.

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