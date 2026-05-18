Mouni Roy Divorce: Suraj Nambiar Breaks Silence, Dismisses Rumours About Alimony And Affairs

MOUNI ROY DIVORCE: Mouni Roy’s estranged husband, Suraj Nambiar, has finally addressed his divorce from the actress. This comes days after they shared a joint statement on Instagram. With rumours roaming social media, he came out to clear up what he calls “false” and “irresponsible” stories. Several rumours circulating were dismissed as speculative and misleading by Suraj. He was unabashed, saying, “The falsehoods and rumours about our separation are disgraceful and totally baseless. I am putting it to bed for good. There is no alimony, there are no arguments, there is no third party involved.”

Suraj Nambir slams false narratives: We Chose To Part Ways With Mutual Respect’

Suraj, in his official statement, said that they separated because they didn’t wish to stay together anymore, and the matter was dealt with in a proper manner. “Mouni and I decided to separate because it’s the right thing to do, and nothing else is true, except in the sense that in some cases it’s an attempt to demonise two people who have not done anything to justify that.”

Other than the rumours Suraj also expressed his concern that others should not be unnecessarily dragged into the situation. He criticized the practice of having friends and associates participate in speculation, without referring to people.

“Just to say this clearly and for the last time that there is no truth in the things said about either of us or any third party – and that is what we expect them to treat us as well,” he continued.

Suraj Nambir takes a dig at media houses

This man called into question the validity of some of the reports that appeared after the news was announced. “The media houses chose to create non-existing stories about them. The stories that have been shared by various media houses have not been verified at all, which I feel is extremely unjust. And therefore, I would like to openly express my disappointment in them for this practice,” he stated.

Suraj concluded his post by appealing to everyone to consider the couple’s previous statement and give them the privacy that they deserve. Notably, Mouni re-posted his post on her Instagram story soon after.

When did mouni roy finalise her divorce her with Suraj Nambiar?

The duo made their official announcement regarding their split on May 14, 2026, through a joint press release. It was even rumored that they had already been separated for several months but had yet to file for divorce.

When did Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar marry?

Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022. The couple was wedded in Goa in two cultural weddings; a Malayali Wedding and a Bengali Wedding were performed by Mouni for both her and her groom’s cultures. The pictures from their wedding ceremony went viral on social media.

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