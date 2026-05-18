Meet Your New Financial Assistant: OpenAI Rolls Out Finance Feature To Track Expense, Investments, And Saving

Once a user links their accounts, they can see a dashboard showing spending habits, subscriptions, upcoming payments, savings, portfolio performance, and other financial information under one roof. The company claims that the aim of this feature is to reduce the need to switch between multiple banking apps, spreadsheets, and finance tools just to track the expense and spendings.

Who Can Use It Right Now

The feature is currently available only for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States. Pro subscription costs $100 per month. The $20 per month Plus plan does not support this feature yet. OpenAI has said it will first gather feedback from Pro users before opening it up to more people.

How Does It Actually Work

Users can get started by selecting “Get started” in the “Finances” option in the sidebar, or by typing “@Finances, connect my accounts” in a ChatGPT conversation. The chatbot then guides the user through linking their accounts via Plaid, a financial connection service. Through this partnership, users can connect to over 12,000 financial institutions, including big names like Chase, Fidelity, Schwab, Robinhood, American Express, and Capital One.

What Can ChatGPT See and What Can It Not

ChatGPT can see balances, transactions, investments, and liabilities. However, it cannot see full account numbers or make any changes to accounts. So your money stays where it is. The AI can only read your data, not move it around.

Instead of asking broad questions like “How can I save more money?”, a user can now ask things like “I feel like I’ve been spending more recently, what changed?” or “Help me build a plan to buy a house in the next five years.” These questions can be answered with real data from the user’s own accounts, making the advice far more personal and useful.

Is Your Data Safe

This is the question most people are asking. Users can disconnect accounts anytime from Settings. After disconnection, OpenAI says it removes all synced financial data from ChatGPT within 30 days. Users can also view and delete financial memories linked to their goals.

OpenAI has also said that private chats in ChatGPT will not use personal finance data. That said, some experts feel the company still needs to be clearer about how it handles financial data at a broader level.

What Is Coming Next

OpenAI plans to add support for Intuit soon. This would allow users to get answers about the tax impact of selling stocks or check their chances of getting a credit card approved.

The feature has been built with input from over 50 finance professionals and is powered by GPT-5.5 technology. OpenAI is also clear that this service is not a replacement for professional financial advice.

More than 200 million people already ask ChatGPT financial questions every month. With this new feature, OpenAI is clearly trying to turn that habit into something much more powerful and personal. Also Read: Apple Pay India Launch Delayed: Major Indian Banks Bargaining Hard Over Commission — Know How It Will Impact The Fintech Market