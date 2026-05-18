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Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Pixel After-Sales Service Exposed: Viral Post Alleges Poor Transparency, User Asked To Pay Rs 22,629 For Replacement Without Details

Google Pixel After-Sales Service Exposed: Viral Post Alleges Poor Transparency, User Asked To Pay Rs 22,629 For Replacement Without Details

A viral post on X has accused Google India’s repair service of poor transparency after a Pixel user was reportedly asked to pay Rs 22,620 for a replacement device without details about its condition, battery health, or water resistance rating.

Google Pixel after sales service
Google Pixel after sales service

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 15:16 IST

A viral X post has raised concerns regarding the accountability and transparency of Google’s official repair centre. The viral post claims that a Pixel smartphone user from India sent his device to Google’s official repair centre and expected the kind of service that is offered by a premium brand but instead of satisfactory and premium customer support the company offers a frustrating set of choices and a policy that users are criticising and calling it unfair 

The viral post states that after inspecting the device, Google declared it “not repairable” and offered the user just two options either to pay Rs 22,620 for a replacement device or take the broken phone back. On the surface, that sounds like a reasonable enough situation. But what happened next is what sparked outrage online. 



What Google Refused to Tell the User 

Before agreeing to pay over Rs 22,000, the user asked some basic questions such as What exact device will I receive? Is it new or refurbished? What’s battery health? Does it still carry an IP water resistance certification? 

Google India couldn’t answer a single one of these questions. 

According to the user, Google support confirmed in writing that they cannot guarantee the battery health percentage of the replacement unit. They also cannot confirm whether the replacement device will retain its IP rating whereas the water and dust resistance that is a key feature of Pixel phones and a big reason people pay a premium for them. 

Even more alarming thing is that the company admitted it has no clearly defined, measurable quality standards for the refurbished devices it sends out as replacements. 

The Part That Has People Most Angry 

Here’s where things are truly difficult to defend. Once you make the payment, Google India’s policy offers no refund and no return, not even if the replacement device you receive turns out to be in poor condition or doesn’t meet your expectations. 

So, the customer is essentially being asked to hand over Rs 22,620 without knowing what they’ll receive, with no recourse if they’re unhappy. As the user put it bluntly in their post that “Pay first. Find out later what device you got. No refund. No choice.” 

Screenshots of the official Google Support email have been shared alongside the post, backing up every claim. 

Why This Matters Beyond One User 

India is a growing and increasingly important market for Google’s Pixel lineup. People who buy these phones are paying a premium price which is not just for the hardware, but for the promise of a quality ownership experience, consisting of after-sales support. 

What this case reveals is a gap between that promise and the ground reality. Consumers in India have rights consisting of the right to information before making a financial decision, and the right to a fair remedy if a product or service falls short. 

The user has tagged Google India and Made by Google in the post, calling on the company to establish transparent, measurable quality standards for replacement devices, and to give customers the basic dignity of knowing what they’re paying for. 

Google’s Response on Viral Post

The company replied to the post and asked the user to send the details in DM. However, this is an automated reply from the Google.



Also Read: YouTube Expands AI-Powered Likeness Detection: Users Above 18 Allowed To Detect And Request Removal Of AI-Generated Deepfake Videos

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Google Pixel After-Sales Service Exposed: Viral Post Alleges Poor Transparency, User Asked To Pay Rs 22,629 For Replacement Without Details
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Google Pixel After-Sales Service Exposed: Viral Post Alleges Poor Transparency, User Asked To Pay Rs 22,629 For Replacement Without Details

Google Pixel After-Sales Service Exposed: Viral Post Alleges Poor Transparency, User Asked To Pay Rs 22,629 For Replacement Without Details

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Google Pixel After-Sales Service Exposed: Viral Post Alleges Poor Transparency, User Asked To Pay Rs 22,629 For Replacement Without Details

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Google Pixel After-Sales Service Exposed: Viral Post Alleges Poor Transparency, User Asked To Pay Rs 22,629 For Replacement Without Details
Google Pixel After-Sales Service Exposed: Viral Post Alleges Poor Transparency, User Asked To Pay Rs 22,629 For Replacement Without Details
Google Pixel After-Sales Service Exposed: Viral Post Alleges Poor Transparency, User Asked To Pay Rs 22,629 For Replacement Without Details
Google Pixel After-Sales Service Exposed: Viral Post Alleges Poor Transparency, User Asked To Pay Rs 22,629 For Replacement Without Details

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