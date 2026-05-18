mAadhaar App Discontinued: Govt Rolls Out New ‘Aadhaar App’ With Improved Privacy And Security

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made a major announcement that the mAadhaar app will soon be discontinued. Users of mAadhaar have been asked to download the newly launched Aadhaar app, which arrives with new security and privacy features. The app is live now and it is available on both Android Play Store and iOS App Store. The application is developed to make Aadhaar services faster, easier, and more secure for users.



The old app had started feeling outdated. The new Aadhaar app has been built from scratch to better align with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, with a core focus on privacy and sharing only the information that is actually needed. For millions of Indians who use Aadhaar every day for banking, government schemes, and identity proof, this is a change they need to act on quickly.



Why Is mAadhaar Being Retired



UIDAI has not given an exact shutdown date but has made it clear that the new Aadhaar app has been designed to simplify identity verification while strengthening user security, as the mAadhaar platform nears its retirement. This move by the government reflects a broader push by Indian authorities to modernise digital public infrastructure and reduce dependence on physical identity documents for everyday verification needs.







Simply put, the old app served its purpose, but the government now wants something better, safer, and more in line with today’s privacy laws.



What Is New in the App



The new app is not just a fresh coat of paint. It comes with several useful features that make your Aadhaar experience much safer. The biggest new feature is QR-based Aadhaar sharing, which lets users verify their identity without exposing their full Aadhaar number. A “Selective Share” option allows users to choose exactly what details to share, including name, photo, age, gender, address, mobile number, or Aadhaar status. For apps or venues that require users to be 18 plus, the app can provide a “Verified Age” token without revealing the actual date of birth or Aadhaar number.



The app also supports QR-based offline verification, biometric locking controls, and multiple Indian languages. So, whether you are checking into a hotel, visiting a hospital, or verifying your age somewhere, you will not have to hand over a photocopy of your Aadhaar card anymore.



Your Old Data Will Not Transfer Automatically



This is the most important thing users need to know. Data stored in the retiring mAadhaar app will not automatically carry over to the new application, meaning users will have to set up their Aadhaar profile from scratch after downloading the newer version. Downloaded Aadhaar PDFs, saved QR codes, and cached information will all need to be set up manually.

How to Download and Set Up the New App



The process is simple and should not take more than a few minutes. Here is how to do it step by step.



Download the new Aadhaar app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once installed, enter your mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card and complete OTP verification. In several cases, the app might also ask you to complete face authentication during the initial setup. After logging in, create a security PIN or enable fingerprint or face to unlock. Then add your Aadhaar profile manually by entering your Aadhaar number and completing a further OTP verification.



Families sharing a single registered mobile number can add multiple Aadhaar profiles within the same app, as UIDAI confirms that the app supports several profiles on one device. Once all details are confirmed and visible in the new app, the older mAadhaar application can be removed from the device.



UIDAI has urged users not to wait. Once mAadhaar goes offline, the old app will stop working completely. The new app is already live and ready to use. All it takes is a few minutes to download, verify, and set up your profile again.

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