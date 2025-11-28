UIDAI Baal Aadhaar Card: How To Get Aadhaar For Children Under 5? Check Documents, Fees, And How to Apply

The UIDAI gives every person in India an Aadhaar card, a 12-digit unique ID that’s built from your biometric and demographic details. It’s more than just a number. You need it for everything from government benefits to basic paperwork.

Everyone needs an Aadhaar card. Doesn’t matter if you’re a newborn or well into your eighties, the government makes sure you get one. Today, let’s talk about the Baal Aadhaar card—what it is, and how you can get one online for your child.

What is the Baal Aadhaar card?

The Baal Aadhaar card is just the Aadhaar card for kids under five. It’s easy to spot. It comes in blue, unlike the regular one. Getting it is free. You just visit an official Aadhaar enrolment centre.

Here’s a quick rundown:

– Baal Aadhaar is for kids under 5.

– No need for the child’s fingerprints or iris scan at first.

– You just need a photo of your child and their birth certificate.

– One parent must provide their own Aadhaar details.

– When your child turns five, you’ll have to update their biometric info.

– Once they hit 15, you update the documents and biometrics again.

– If things don’t match, you can always update the biometrics later.

How do you get a Baal Aadhaar card for a child under 5?

The process is simple and is almost the same as an adult’s Aadhaar application.

1. Find your nearest enrolment centre online, then head over there with your child.

2. Fill out the Aadhaar enrolment form.

3. Hand over the required documents and one parent’s Aadhaar card.

4. Once you’re done, the executive gives you an acknowledgement slip. Track your application.

You’ll usually get the Baal Aadhaar card within 90 days.

What about kids over 5? If your child is over five, the steps change a bit:

1. Visit your nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.

2. Fill out the enrolment form and give them the needed documents.

3. This time, your child’s biometric data (like fingerprints) will be collected.

4. You’ll get an acknowledgement slip once everything’s done, and you can track the status from there.

