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Home > Entertainment News > Salim Kumar Cause of Death: National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Dies at 56

Salim Kumar Cause of Death: National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Dies at 56

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away at the age of 56 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for liver-related health complications, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of over 300 films and unforgettable performances in Indian cinema.

Salim Kumar Cause of Death: National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Dies at 56

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 11:06 IST

The Indian film scene is sort of mourning the loss of the acclaimed Malayalam actor and filmmaker Salim Kumar, who has passed away at the age of 56 on June 6, 2026. People remember him for that sharp comic timing and also the really heavy dramatic work, it’s not easy stuff. Reports say he breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi, Kerala.

As per what has been shared, Salim Kumar reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while he was being treated for several health issues. He was said to have been under medical care for a liver related illness, and later he was placed on a ventilator support when his condition got worse. Even with intensive treatment and the usual life-saving measures, doctors could not bring him back, and that s basically it.

The actor had been battling a few health problems over the past years, like liver cirrhosis and a bunch of other related issues. So this sudden demise really left fans , colleagues and the whole Malayalam film fraternity in shock , like completely.

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Born in Kerala , Salim Kumar started out as a mimicry artist before he made that pretty smooth jump into movies. He then climbed into the spotlight mainly because of his unforgettable comic parts, and slowly he became one of the more recognizable faces in Malayalam cinema. Across a career that stretched to almost three decades, he turned up in more than 300 films and got a lot of respect for his chameleon like range as an actor.

And it’s not only that he was known for making people laugh, Salim Kumar also showed he had depth as a performer , especially when it came to serious, emotionally charged portrayals. His best known outing, or should I say his most acclaimed one , came with the 2010 film Adaminte Makan Abu. That performance fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor, and the movie itself was India’s official entry to the Academy Awards that year , too.

Right after the news of his passing, tributes kept flowing in from the entertainment world. Malayalam superstars , directors, political leaders and fans all took to social media to share their grief and to remember the actor’s huge contribution to cinema. Many noted that he was the kind of performer who could flip from comedy to drama with ease and still somehow leave a long lasting impression on different generations of movie lovers, even after the credits.

Salim Kumar’s final social media posts have also kind of gone viral, and fans are revisiting his messages and photographs a bit over and over as they pay tribute to the beloved actor. Honestly his legacy keeps going, like it still lives on through all those countless memorable characters he managed to bring to life on screen, in his own way.

He’s survived by his wife and children, who have asked for privacy during this difficult phase. The funeral arrangements are expected to be attended by a few prominent personalities from the Malayalam film industry too.

With his passing, Malayalam cinema has lost one of its most gifted and well-loved artists. Salim Kumar’s special, almost rare ability to entertain, inspire, and genuinely connect with audiences, is what made sure he stayed among the legends of Indian cinema. What he contributed to film, people will be talking about it for years.

Reports say that Salim Kumar died after a cardiac arrest while he was being treated for serious health issues, including a liver-related illness.

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Salim Kumar Cause of Death: National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Dies at 56
Tags: Malayalam actor Salim KumarSalim Kumar cardiac arrestSalim Kumar cause of death

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Salim Kumar Cause of Death: National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Dies at 56

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Salim Kumar Cause of Death: National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Dies at 56
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