Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On June 7: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? Check Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And More

Fuel Rates Today, June 7: Petrol, Diesel, & CNG Prices remain unchanged on Sunday, June 7th. Petrol and diesel prices were increased four times in the past month, with the former rising by Rs. 2.60 and the latter by Rs. 2.70 last week. Although oil marketing companies announce fuel rates every day at 6am, there was no change in fuel prices across all four metros on Sunday morning.

The abrupt halt to rising fuel prices came after a surge in their prices in recent weeks. Along with the spike in global crude oil rates & escalating tensions in the Middle East, prices of both petrol and diesel have gone up by almost Rs. 7.5 a litre.

Domestic LPG Cylinder price hiked

Although fuel prices have stabilised, you may have bad news back home.

The domestic 14.2 kg cylinder was increased by Rs 29, effective from June 7th. The cost of the domestic cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 942 from Rs 913.

Oil prices decline, but uncertainty prevails

The traders’ concerns are centred around the deepening Middle East geopolitical scenario, and events unfolding will continue to pose risks to the region, and traders will be cautious about the oil market. It is understood that the prices of crude oil are being lifted by growing fears about the Strait of Hormuz as an oil supply route.

However, crude oil prices ended lower in the recent trading session. Brent crude oil prices lost $1.94 to $93.09 a barrel while WTI crude Oil prices lost $2.50 to $90.54 a barrel. Fall in oil prices might be temporary. According to oil industry analysts, oil prices will remain higher as long as there is an armed conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the government has also been implementing consistent measures to promote green fuel across the country. Earlier, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had introduced E85 fuel at Indian Oil’s retail outlet in New Delhi, which was also the first such station across the country to sell the high-ethanol blend fuel. Indian Oil now provides service at 48 fuel stations across the nation, and that count will rise to 500 by December 2026 and to 5,000 by December 2027.

भारत की उपज

भारत की प्रगति! विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस के अवसर पर माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के स्वच्छ, हरित एवं ऊर्जा सुरक्षित भारत की विज़न से प्रेरणा लेकर आज दिल्ली में फ्लैक्स फ्यूल पर चलने वाले वाहनों के लिए दिल्ली के पेट्रोल पंप पर E85 ईंधन का ऐतिहासिक उद्घाटन… pic.twitter.com/ILJvASSYSg — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 5, 2026



Petrol Prices Today (June 7, 2026)

City Petrol Price (Per Litre) New Delhi Rs 102.12 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Chennai Rs 107.87 Gurgaon Rs 102.80 Noida Rs 101.96 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Bhubaneswar Rs 108.89 Chandigarh Rs 101.51 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Jaipur Rs 112.86 Lucknow Rs 102.05 Patna Rs 113.54 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 115.49

Diesel Prices Today (June 7, 2026)

City Diesel Price (Per Litre) New Delhi Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 99.55 Gurgaon Rs 95.47 Noida Rs 95.85 Bengaluru Rs 98.80 Bhubaneswar Rs 100.52 Chandigarh Rs 89.47 Hyderabad Rs 103.82 Jaipur Rs 97.78 Lucknow Rs 95.55 Patna Rs 99.71 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 104.41

CNG Prices Today (June 7, 2026)

City CNG Price (Rs/Kg) New Delhi Rs 83.09 Mumbai Rs 86.00 Ahmedabad Rs 82.25 Gurgaon Rs 91.70 Noida Rs 91.70 Bengaluru Rs 90.00 Jaipur Rs 90.91 Chennai Rs 91.50 Pune Rs 92.50 Kolkata Rs 93.50 Lucknow Rs 95.75 Hyderabad Rs 97.00

Will petrol and diesel rates increase again?

The fuel prices were unchanged on June 7, and market players are keeping a close watch on crude oil prices and developments in West Asia. Any prolonged increase in international crude oil prices is expected to lead to revisions by oil marketing companies in domestic fuel prices in the coming days.

Also Read: India’s Economy Beats Expectations, GDP Grows 7.8% in Q4 and 7.7% in FY26