Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post

Sriram Krishnan will step down as a senior White House AI policy adviser at the end of June. His departure comes as the Trump administration advances new artificial intelligence policies and oversight measures.

Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post (Photo: X)
Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 03:36 IST

An influential White House artificial intelligence policy adviser announced on Saturday that he will leave his position at the end of June, marking the departure of a key figure involved in shaping U.S. policy on emerging AI technologies. ‘This journey has been the privilege of a lifetime,’ the adviser, Sriram Krishnan, posted on social media platform X.

Who Is Sriram Krishnan?

Sriram Krishnan is an Indian-American technology entrepreneur, investor, and artificial intelligence policy expert who has worked at major tech companies including Microsoft, Meta, Snap, and X (formerly Twitter). He most recently served as a senior White House adviser on AI policy under President Donald Trump, helping shape the administration’s approach to artificial intelligence regulation, innovation, and national security.

Departure Comes Amid Expanding AI Policy Efforts

Krishnan did not provide a specific reason for his departure but said he plans to continue working on issues related to artificial intelligence after leaving government service. In the post, he wrote that he intends to help ‘tackle some of the large challenges facing America’ related to AI.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post

Krishnan has played a significant role in the administration of Donald Trump, helping develop a national framework for overseeing advancements in artificial intelligence and other frontier technologies.

Trump Explores Greater Government Role in AI Sector

His exit comes as Trump considers a broader government role in the rapidly growing AI industry, including the possibility of the U.S. government acquiring stakes in AI companies. ‘There’s something very interesting about it, where it almost becomes a partnership with the American public,’ Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, adding that he planned to meet with AI executives as soon as next week.

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post

The administration’s support for AI development has at times been complicated by concerns surrounding national security and the technology’s long-term implications.

Questions about AI safety and defence applications led to a prolonged standoff between the Trump administration and Anthropic, the AI firm. The Pentagon reportedly blacklisted Anthropic earlier this year after the company declined to allow the U.S. military to use its AI models for domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems. Following a White House meeting with Anthropic’s chief executive, tensions between the government and the company appear to have eased as the AI firm prepares for a public offering.

New Executive Order Targets AI Cybersecurity Testing

In a Tuesday executive order, the White House directed federal agencies to request that leading AI developers voluntarily submit their most advanced models for government cybersecurity testing before releasing them to the public. The move is part of a broader effort to balance innovation with security oversight as increasingly powerful AI systems enter the market.

Meanwhile, some populist voices within Trump’s political orbit have expressed concerns that AI expansion could create political challenges, particularly as plans for large-scale data centres have sparked local opposition in some communities.

During his State of the Union address in February, Trump said he encouraged major technology companies to build their own power generation facilities to support growing AI infrastructure needs. Technology executives later agreed to pursue additional electricity generation projects and efficiency measures to address the substantial energy demands associated with AI development.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Proposed In Israel As India-Israel Ties Deepen

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post

RELATED News

American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains After Disappearing During Family Trip

Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened

Did Donald Trump Share AI ‘Everybody Loves Trump’ Video?

7-Month-Old Palestinian Laid To Rest After West Bank Shooting

Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait, Bahrain After US-Iran Clash

LATEST NEWS

LPG Price Hike 2026: Households To Pay ₹29 More For 14.2kg Domestic Gas Cylinder

Pawan Singh Enters Bihar Politics: BJP Fields Bhojpuri Star For Legislative Council Polls

Boyfriend Kills Pregnant Teen In Lucknow

Congress Says Ramalinga Reddy Will Continue

Telangana Horror: Roof Collapse Injures Four In Vikarabad

Madhya Pradesh Teen Attacked With Axe

Rajasthan Police Bust Child Trafficking Racket, Rescue 10

TradeFlock Releases the List of Best Corporate Leaders in India 2026

Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence

Komatsu and SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd. Launch Finance Scheme to Empower First-Time Machine Buyers and Small Fleet Owners

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post
Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post
Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post
Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump’s AI Advisor To Quit Key White House Post

QUICK LINKS