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Home > World News > 7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby Laid To Rest After Israeli Military Shooting In West Bank; Heartbreaking Video Emerges | WATCH

7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby Laid To Rest After Israeli Military Shooting In West Bank; Heartbreaking Video Emerges | WATCH

A seven-month-old Palestinian baby was killed after Israeli forces fired on a vehicle near Hebron in the West Bank. The infant was later laid to rest in an emotional funeral. The Israeli military has launched an investigation while tensions continue to rise in the region.

7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby Laid To Rest After Israeli Military Shooting In West Bank; Heartbreaking Video Emerges (Via X)
7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby Laid To Rest After Israeli Military Shooting In West Bank; Heartbreaking Video Emerges (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-06 21:15 IST

Hebron: A 7-month-old Palestinian infant was laid to rest in the West Bank on Saturday after being killed during an Israeli military shooting incident near Hebron, an episode that has intensified tensions in the occupied territory. The child, identified as Sam Fahd Abu Haikal, was travelling with his parents when Israeli forces opened fire on their vehicle in the Tel Rumeida area of Hebron. The baby was critically injured and later died in hospital. His parents were also wounded in the incident.

The Israeli military said troops fired after suspecting the vehicle posed a threat, and stated that an internal review has been launched.

Funeral Held In West Bank

The infant’s funeral was held amid grief in Hebron, with family members and locals attending the burial. A video from the ceremony circulating online showed emotional scenes as the child was laid to rest.

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Investigation Underway

The Israeli army has said it is reviewing the circumstances of the shooting, which has drawn concern from human rights groups and international observers. Tensions remain high in the region amid ongoing violence in the West Bank.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash | WATCH

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7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby Laid To Rest After Israeli Military Shooting In West Bank; Heartbreaking Video Emerges | WATCH
Tags: Hebron newsHebron shooting incidenthome-hero-pos-6Israeli army investigationIsraeli military firing West BankPalestinian baby funeralPalestinian infant killed West BankSam Fahd Abu HaikalWest Bank violence 2026

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7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby Laid To Rest After Israeli Military Shooting In West Bank; Heartbreaking Video Emerges | WATCH

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7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby Laid To Rest After Israeli Military Shooting In West Bank; Heartbreaking Video Emerges | WATCH
7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby Laid To Rest After Israeli Military Shooting In West Bank; Heartbreaking Video Emerges | WATCH
7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby Laid To Rest After Israeli Military Shooting In West Bank; Heartbreaking Video Emerges | WATCH
7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby Laid To Rest After Israeli Military Shooting In West Bank; Heartbreaking Video Emerges | WATCH

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