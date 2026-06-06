7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby Laid To Rest After Israeli Military Shooting In West Bank; Heartbreaking Video Emerges | WATCH

Hebron: A 7-month-old Palestinian infant was laid to rest in the West Bank on Saturday after being killed during an Israeli military shooting incident near Hebron, an episode that has intensified tensions in the occupied territory. The child, identified as Sam Fahd Abu Haikal, was travelling with his parents when Israeli forces opened fire on their vehicle in the Tel Rumeida area of Hebron. The baby was critically injured and later died in hospital. His parents were also wounded in the incident.

The Israeli military said troops fired after suspecting the vehicle posed a threat, and stated that an internal review has been launched.

Funeral Held In West Bank

The infant’s funeral was held amid grief in Hebron, with family members and locals attending the burial. A video from the ceremony circulating online showed emotional scenes as the child was laid to rest.

With a heavy heart, a grieving father embraces and kisses his infant son, Sam Fahd Abu Haikal, for the final time after the seven-month-old was killed by Israeli gunfire in Hebron yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nvkKSrFLVe — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 6, 2026

Investigation Underway

The Israeli army has said it is reviewing the circumstances of the shooting, which has drawn concern from human rights groups and international observers. Tensions remain high in the region amid ongoing violence in the West Bank.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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