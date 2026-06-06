Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest

Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest

A 19-year-old woman’s decomposed remains were found in a forest on the outskirts of Lucknow, with police alleging she was murdered by her boyfriend, Vishal Pal, after a dispute over marriage and pregnancy.

Pregnant Teen Murdered After Boyfriend Refused to Marry Her (Images: X)
Pregnant Teen Murdered After Boyfriend Refused to Marry Her (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 21:47 IST

The body of a 19-year-old woman was recovered from a forest area on the outskirts of Lucknow on Saturday, with police alleging that she was murdered by her boyfriend after she became pregnant. The accused, identified as Vishal Pal from Sitapur district, has been arrested in connection with the case. Investigators said the woman had gone missing nearly two weeks ago, and the probe eventually led police to the forested location in Lucknow where her remains were found. The victim, a resident of Sandana in Sitapur district, had left home on May 25 to attend college in Kuchlai village. When she failed to return, her family approached police and a kidnapping case was registered at the Sandana police station. As the investigation progressed, police gathered evidence and questioned Vishal Pal, who was known to the woman.

Investigation leads police to forest where remains were recovered

According to reports, the woman and Pal were in a relationship and she had become pregnant. Police alleged that a dispute related to marriage and the pregnancy led to the murder. During questioning, officers suspected Pal’s involvement and continued to interrogate him as part of the Lucknow-linked investigation.

Based on information allegedly provided by the accused, a police team reached a forest area near the ring road on the outskirts of Lucknow. There, officers recovered clothes believed to belong to the woman, along with a slipper, bones and hair. Family members who accompanied the police reportedly identified the clothes and other items as belonging to her.

You Might Be Interested In

Body had decomposed, forensic teams collect evidence

As per PTI, Officials said the body had decomposed completely because it had allegedly been dumped in the forest after the murder. Senior police officers, local police personnel and forensic experts reached the spot in Lucknow and carried out a detailed examination of the area.

The recovered remains have been sent for postmortem examination. Police said DNA profiling and other forensic tests would be conducted if necessary to establish further evidence in the case. Investigators are continuing to gather material related to the alleged crime.

Accused arrested, injured during alleged escape attempt

Sitapur Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Singh said Vishal Pal was arrested and allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning. However, the developments did not end there.

According to the reports, a Sandana police team was taking the accused to recover evidence connected to the case when he sought permission to attend nature’s call. Police alleged that he then tried to escape by snatching a pistol and firing at the team. Officers retaliated, and Pal sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He was later admitted to a hospital, while the investigation into the Lucknow murder case continues.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Teen Attacked Nearly 20 Times With Axe, Taken to Rooftop For Hanging    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest
Tags: lucknow murderLucknow newsVishal Pal

RELATED News

Madhya Pradesh Teen Attacked With Axe

Rajasthan Police Bust Child Trafficking Racket, Rescue 10

23-Year-Old Goa Student Dies by Suicide

Punjab Man Kills Lover's Teen Daughter, Stuffs Body In Suitcase

Why Only 8 MLAs Showed Up At Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meeting

LATEST NEWS

Did Donald Trump Share AI ‘Everybody Loves Trump’ Video?

Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest

7-Month-Old Palestinian Laid To Rest After West Bank Shooting

Congress Says Ramalinga Reddy Will Continue

TradeFlock Releases the List of Best Corporate Leaders in India 2026

Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence

Komatsu and SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd. Launch Finance Scheme to Empower First-Time Machine Buyers and Small Fleet Owners

‘AI Will Curate Reality’: David Sacks Sounds Alarm Over Sanders’ AI Nationalisation Proposal

IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Achieves NBA Accreditation under Tier-I Category for B.Tech. Programs

Apple WWDC 2026: AI-Focused Features With New Siri, Smarter iOS 27, And Privacy-Focused On-Device Intelligence — Check Date And Details

Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest
Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest
Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest
Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest

QUICK LINKS