Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest

The body of a 19-year-old woman was recovered from a forest area on the outskirts of Lucknow on Saturday, with police alleging that she was murdered by her boyfriend after she became pregnant. The accused, identified as Vishal Pal from Sitapur district, has been arrested in connection with the case. Investigators said the woman had gone missing nearly two weeks ago, and the probe eventually led police to the forested location in Lucknow where her remains were found. The victim, a resident of Sandana in Sitapur district, had left home on May 25 to attend college in Kuchlai village. When she failed to return, her family approached police and a kidnapping case was registered at the Sandana police station. As the investigation progressed, police gathered evidence and questioned Vishal Pal, who was known to the woman.

Investigation leads police to forest where remains were recovered

According to reports, the woman and Pal were in a relationship and she had become pregnant. Police alleged that a dispute related to marriage and the pregnancy led to the murder. During questioning, officers suspected Pal’s involvement and continued to interrogate him as part of the Lucknow-linked investigation.

Based on information allegedly provided by the accused, a police team reached a forest area near the ring road on the outskirts of Lucknow. There, officers recovered clothes believed to belong to the woman, along with a slipper, bones and hair. Family members who accompanied the police reportedly identified the clothes and other items as belonging to her.

Body had decomposed, forensic teams collect evidence

As per PTI, Officials said the body had decomposed completely because it had allegedly been dumped in the forest after the murder. Senior police officers, local police personnel and forensic experts reached the spot in Lucknow and carried out a detailed examination of the area.

The recovered remains have been sent for postmortem examination. Police said DNA profiling and other forensic tests would be conducted if necessary to establish further evidence in the case. Investigators are continuing to gather material related to the alleged crime.

Accused arrested, injured during alleged escape attempt

Sitapur Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Singh said Vishal Pal was arrested and allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning. However, the developments did not end there.

According to the reports, a Sandana police team was taking the accused to recover evidence connected to the case when he sought permission to attend nature’s call. Police alleged that he then tried to escape by snatching a pistol and firing at the team. Officers retaliated, and Pal sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He was later admitted to a hospital, while the investigation into the Lucknow murder case continues.

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