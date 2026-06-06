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Home > Regionals News > Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Teen Attacked Nearly 20 Times With Axe, Taken to Rooftop For Hanging

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Teen Attacked Nearly 20 Times With Axe, Taken to Rooftop For Hanging

A 17-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh was critically injured after an alleged stalker, identified as Dharmendra Parihar, attacked her with an axe, dragged her to a rooftop and allegedly tried to hang her

MP man tries to hang a 17-year-old teen and hacks her with an axe (Representative photo)
MP man tries to hang a 17-year-old teen and hacks her with an axe (Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 19:33 IST

A shocking case of violence has come to light in Madhya Pradesh after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked inside her home by a man accused of stalking and harassing her for months. The incident took place on Friday when the accused, identified as Dharmendra Parihar, allegedly entered the teenager’s house while she was alone. According to reports, the accused assaulted the minor multiple times, dragged her to the roof of the house, and then allegedly attempted to hang her. about women’s safety in Madhya Pradesh. The victim survived the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents. However, her condition later worsened due to the seriousness of her injuries. Medical staff said she suffered multiple severe wounds and required numerous stitches to her face. The case has since become one of the most talked-about incidents in the area of Madhya Pradesh.

Neighbours rush to help after hearing teenager’s screams

According to reports, graphic video footage of the incident captured the accused attempting to hang the injured girl from the roof. The attempt failed when the rope slipped from his hands, causing the teenager to fall to the ground below. The accused then came down from the roof and approached her.

Residents who heard the girl screaming rushed to the spot and found her critically injured but still alive. Villagers also managed to overpower Dharmendra Parihar before police arrived. He was then handed over to authorities. Madhya Pradesh police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him, including charges of attempted murder and other serious offences.

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Family alleges months of stalking and harassment before attack

As per reports, the victim’s family has claimed that the assault was not an isolated incident. They say that, Parihar had been repeatedly stalking, harassing and troubling the teenager for some time. They alleged that he had also molested and harassed her only weeks earlier.

Family members said the alleged harassment continued despite earlier incidents, eventually leading to Friday’s attack. Investigators in Madhya Pradesh are now examining the background of the case as part of the ongoing probe.

Protesters block highway, demand strict action

The incident triggered widespread anger in the village, with relatives and residents launching a major protest. Demonstrators blocked a key highway for nearly seven hours, demanding strict legal action against the accused and his family. Some protesters also called for the demolition of his house.

The blockade ended only after senior police officials reached the spot and assured residents that the strongest possible legal action would be taken. Authorities in Madhya Pradesh said the investigation is continuing and that all aspects of the case are being examined.

Also Read: 23-Year-Old Goa Student Dies By Suicide After Viral Littering Video Sparks Social Media Backlash    

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Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Teen Attacked Nearly 20 Times With Axe, Taken to Rooftop For Hanging
Tags: Dharmendra PariharMadhya Pradesh crimemadhya pradesh news

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Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Teen Attacked Nearly 20 Times With Axe, Taken to Rooftop For Hanging
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Teen Attacked Nearly 20 Times With Axe, Taken to Rooftop For Hanging
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