What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’a Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government

Monalisa Bhosle, who overnight became an internet sensation after videos of her selling rudraksha garlands at the Maha Kumbh Mela went viral, is now involved in a major legal controversy. Conflicting claims about her age have led to investigations, police action, and a court battle involving the Madhya Pradesh government.

Monalisa, popularly known as the ‘Kumbh Mela girl,’ became a viral face on social media after clips from Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh caught nationwide attention. Her sudden fame later opened doors in entertainment and public appearances.

Confusion Over Monalisa’s Real Age

The controversy began after Monalisa married actor Farman Khan in Kerala earlier this year. Initially, reports claimed she was 18 years old. Monalisa herself had stated, “I am 18 years old. I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not ‘love jihad.’ I respect all religions and consider every religion equal.”

However, an inquiry conducted by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) reportedly found official records showing her date of birth as December 30, 2009. According to investigators, this would make Monalisa 16 years old at the time of her marriage in March 2026.

FIR Filed Against Husband After Probe

Following the findings, police in Madhya Pradesh registered a case against Farman Khan under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities also invoked sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Investigators alleged that forged documents, including a fake birth certificate, were used to show Monalisa as an adult during the marriage registration process in Kerala. Officials said the allegedly fake certificate listed her birth year as 2008 instead of 2009.

Monalisa Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government

As legal pressure mounted, Monalisa and her husband reportedly approached the courts seeking protection and relief from police action. The couple apparently denied all allegations and said the marriage was consensual and legal.

The issue has now snowballed into a bigger legal and political problem, with the NCST calling up senior police officials from both Kerala and Madhya Pradesh to get an update on the investigation. The case continues to draw national attention as questions persist about Monalisa’s real age and the authenticity of official documents.

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