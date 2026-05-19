LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea donald trump Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea donald trump Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea donald trump Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea donald trump Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea donald trump Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea donald trump Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India News > What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’a Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government

What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’a Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government

Kumbh Mela viral sensation Monalisa Bhosle faces major controversy over her real age after an NCST probe claimed she was a minor at the time of marriage. Here’s what happened.

What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’s Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government (Photo Credits: X)
What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’s Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 17:41 IST

Monalisa Bhosle, who overnight became an internet sensation after videos of her selling rudraksha garlands at the Maha Kumbh Mela went viral, is now involved in a major legal controversy. Conflicting claims about her age have led to investigations, police action, and a court battle involving the Madhya Pradesh government.

Monalisa, popularly known as the ‘Kumbh Mela girl,’ became a viral face on social media after clips from Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh caught nationwide attention. Her sudden fame later opened doors in entertainment and public appearances.

You Might Be Interested In

Confusion Over Monalisa’s Real Age

The controversy began after Monalisa married actor Farman Khan in Kerala earlier this year. Initially, reports claimed she was 18 years old. Monalisa herself had stated, “I am 18 years old. I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not ‘love jihad.’ I respect all religions and consider every religion equal.”

However, an inquiry conducted by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) reportedly found official records showing her date of birth as December 30, 2009. According to investigators, this would make Monalisa 16 years old at the time of her marriage in March 2026.

FIR Filed Against Husband After Probe

Following the findings, police in Madhya Pradesh registered a case against Farman Khan under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities also invoked sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Investigators alleged that forged documents, including a fake birth certificate, were used to show Monalisa as an adult during the marriage registration process in Kerala. Officials said the allegedly fake certificate listed her birth year as 2008 instead of 2009.

Monalisa Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government

As legal pressure mounted, Monalisa and her husband reportedly approached the courts seeking protection and relief from police action. The couple apparently denied all allegations and said the marriage was consensual and legal.

The issue has now snowballed into a bigger legal and political problem, with the NCST calling up senior police officials from both Kerala and Madhya Pradesh to get an update on the investigation. The case continues to draw national attention as questions persist about Monalisa’s real age and the authenticity of official documents.

ALSO READ: Why Did Jahangir Khan Pull Out of Falta Repoll? TMC Candidate Makes Big Announcement Before Voting

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’a Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government

RELATED News

Pune Industry Leaders Spotlight Innovation & Sustainability Ahead of World of Concrete India 2026

Delhi Horror: Cab Driver Dies By Self-Immolation Outside In-Laws’ House After Alleging Harassment, Multiple Affairs Of Wife

‘Literal Poverty Porn’: Internet Demands Removal Of Mamata Banerjee-Inspired Nude Child Statues In Kolkata

Rain Weather Today/Tomorrow: IMD Predicts Monsoon Relief For Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Patna And Dehradun After High Temperature; Full City-Wise Forecast

Revathi Rao Gurram on Why Great Design Begins With People, Not Trends

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Gurnoor Brar? 25-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Who Received Maiden India Test Call-Up Against Afghanistan

Starbucks Layoffs: Coffee Chain Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs In US Amid Major Restructuring Drive

IND vs AFG: Is Rishabh Pant’s Team India Future in Trouble After IPL 2026 Disaster? BCCI Drops Wicketkeeper From Key Roles

Should You Try Anant Ambani’s Super-Expensive Vantara Premium Ice Cream? Check Speciality, Flavours And Price

What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’a Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government

Babar Azam vs Shan Masood: Who Should Lead Pakistan in Test Cricket? Stats, Captaincy Records, Win Percentage, Fan Reactions And More

‘Nobody Listened’: ITBP Soldier Carries Mother’s Severed Hand Across Kanpur Offices For Three Days

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Net in India; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Saudi Arabia’s Budget Carrier flyadeal Plans Mumbai, Delhi and Multi-City India Flight Launch in 2026

RR vs LSG Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?

What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’a Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’a Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’a Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government
What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’a Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government
What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’a Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government
What’s Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’a Real Age? Viral Sensation Moves Court Against Madhya Pradesh Government

QUICK LINKS