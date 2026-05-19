Ruchi Gujjar Turns Heads at Cannes Film Festival With Royal Rajasthani Ghunghat Look

Ruchi Gujjar is an actress and model. She got a lot of attention from people around the world at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. This happened because Ruchi Gujjar wore a Rajasthani outfit that was really eye catching. The outfit was inspired by the ghunghat culture. Ruchi Gujjar had on a pink ghaghra-choli and a big veil. This made her look like royalty from India. At the time Ruchi Gujjar was also trying to send a strong message to people. So Ruchi Gujjar became one of the talked about Indian personalities, at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Ruchi Gujjar and her outfit were really something to talk about at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ruchi Gujjar’s Viral Cannes Look

Ruchi Gujjar walked on the Cannes carpet. She was wearing a pink outfit from Rajasthan. This outfit had a lot of embroidery and silver work, on it. She also had jewellery and bangles on. Her face was partially covered with a see through ghunghat.

People loved this look of Ruchi Gujjar on media. They liked that Ruchi Gujjar was showing culture and Rajasthan traditional fashion to the whole world. Ruchi Gujjar was able to take culture and Rajasthan traditional fashion to an international platform.

Unlike regular celebrity fashion appearances, Ruchi’s outfit was not only about glamour. According to reports, the actress said the ghunghat was used as a symbolic statement about women’s freedom and identity. She explained that while the ghunghat can represent culture and beauty, it should never become a symbol of silence or restriction for women.

Who Is Ruchi Gujjar?

Ruchi Gujjar is an actress and model. She is also a social media personality. Ruchi Gujjar has been getting more and more famous in the entertainment and fashion world.

She got famous because of the modeling jobs she did the music videos she appeared in and the events she went to. On her media profile it says that Ruchi Gujjar was crowned Miss Haryana 2023.

Ruchi Gujjar is, from Rajasthan. Ruchi Gujjar often wears Indian clothes and does things that show she loves Indian culture. Over the years Ruchi Gujjar has gotten a lot of fans online. Ruchi Gujjar is known for wearing clothes that’re a little daring and for loving Indian traditions so much.

Rajasthan’s Royal Fashion Takes Centre Stage

The actress stood out at Cannes because her outfit was really inspired by culture. Lots of celebrities wore western dresses but Ruchi chose to wear traditional Indian clothes that were inspired by the royal people of Rajasthan. Her outfit had detailed mirror work lots of heavy Indian jewellery and a long pink veil that looked like it was from the Rajputana style.

People who watch fashion said that Ruchis outfit was a way to show off Indias traditional crafts and art at a big event, like Cannes. The outfit was really colourful. Had a lot of traditional Indian style, which made Ruchi stand out on the red carpet at Cannes. Ruchis Indian outfit was a choice because it celebrated Indian culture and it looked really beautiful.

Social Media Reacts to the Ghunghat Look

Ruchi Gujjar’s Cannes appearance quickly sparked debate and discussion online. Many social media users praised the actress for proudly representing Indian culture internationally, while others discussed the symbolism behind the ghunghat and the message connected to women’s freedom.

The actress also trended online because this is not the first time she has made headlines at Cannes. In 2025, she drew attention for wearing a necklace inspired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her Cannes appearance, which generated mixed reactions online.

Indian Celebrities Shine at Cannes 2026

This year’s Cannes Film Festival has seen several Indian celebrities making headlines for their fashion choices and appearances. Alongside Ruchi Gujjar, stars like Alia Bhatt and Huma Qureshi also received praise for their glamorous red carpet looks.

However, Ruchi’s traditional Rajasthani-inspired appearance stood apart because it combined fashion with a social statement. Her Cannes look became one of the most unique Indian representations at the global event this year.

A Fashion Statement With a Message

By mixing traditional Rajasthani culture with modern global fashion, Ruchi Gujjar successfully created a memorable Cannes moment. Her ghunghat-inspired look highlighted both the beauty of Indian heritage and the ongoing conversation around women’s identity and freedom in society.

As pictures and videos from the event continue to circulate online, the actress has become one of the breakout Indian personalities from Cannes 2026, proving that traditional Indian fashion can still dominate global red carpets.