FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa National Football team, Squad, Ranking, Head-to-Head & Historic Records

South Africa national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad (May 19, 2026): The South Africa national football team, famously nicknamed “Bafana Bafana,” proceeds to prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, coached by Hugo Broos from Belgium. South Africa is one of the countries in Africa that has made an indelible mark in the sport of football, especially after successfully hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2010, making South Africa the first African nation to host football’s biggest spectacle.

According to the recently published FIFA Men’s World Rankings, dated April 3, 2025, South Africa is ranked 56th in the world. Ronwen Williams is the current captain of the South Africa national team, who is also among the most experienced players in the team. Hugo Broos, who led South Africa to a third-place finish in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, continues to build up the team using experience and young talent.

Current South Africa National Team Core Players

Players who have been seen playing consistently for South Africa recently include goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, midfielder Teboho Mokoena, winger Percy Tau, and striker Evidence Makgopa.

Expected Core Squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Siyanda Xulu, Grant Kekana

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams

Forwards: Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa, Zakhele Lepasa

South Africa FIFA World Cup History

South Africa has participated in three FIFA World Cups, which include 1998, 2002, and 2010. In all these tournaments, the team has failed to progress beyond the group stage. In 2010, South Africa was the first host nation ever in FIFA World Cup history to be knocked out in the group stage, even though it beat France 2-1 in their last game of the tournament.

Despite failing to excel in the FIFA World Cup, the South African national soccer team has managed to perform well in African tournaments. In 1996, Bafana Bafana won the Africa Cup of Nations by beating Tunisia 2-0 in the finals that were hosted in Johannesburg. The team also came second in the 1998 AFCON tournament.

South Africa Football Team Stats

Record Statistics FIFA World Cup Appearances 3 Best World Cup Finish Group Stage AFCON Titles 1 (1996) FIFA Ranking (April 2025) 56th Current Coach Hugo Broos Captain Ronwen Williams

Head-to-Head Records

There is no bigger rivalry in African football than the one between South Africa and Nigeria. These two countries have played against each other many times before during FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Africa Cup of Nations games, and friendly games. Despite Nigeria having an upper hand in terms of results when it comes to official matches, South Africa has produced some good games against the Super Eagles in big competitions. Under the management of coach Hugo Broos, South Africa has developed a lot in terms of tactical football with sound defensive play. In the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, South Africa did well by winning the third position and regaining their lost reputation on the continent. With veterans like Ronwen Williams, Percy Tau, and Teboho Mokoena in the team, South Africa will strive for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.