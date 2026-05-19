Abducted, Gangraped, Burnt With Cigarettes And Stabbed: UP NEET Student’s Chilling 16-Day Ordeal

UTTAR PRADESH: Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district is embroiled in a scandalous case of alleged abduction and sexual assault of a NEET aspirant, sparking widespread outrage and political backlash. The student had been studying for the medical entrance exam while residing in Mahoba and was said to have been kidnapped on one of her return trips from coaching classes and beaten up. The student was from Madhya Pradesh and went missing on April 30 when he was reportedly picked up by a group of men in a car, according to reports. She was rescued 16 days later after a long search by the police.

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Mahoba NEET Aspirant Alleges Abduction

The survivor has charged the main accused, his associates and other persons with repeated rape, injecting intoxicants and physical torture in Prayagraj. Her account has infuriated people around the region. During his captivity, he was brutally assaulted by his captors, according to a survivor.

Missing NEET Student Rescued After 16 Days

After being abducted, the victim was allegedly cut off from the outside world by Mohit Shrivas, a resident of her native village in her village, Ankith Shrivas, Hallu Rajput and others, the statement said. She said the accused would give her sedating injections every two hours during her time of confinement.

The student claimed to have been raped by Mohit several times and that he had beaten her when she resisted him. She then stated that she was set on fire by the accused using cigarettes and was beaten on her body with a knife. The victim also claimed that when she saw the photograph of the accused, he threatened to kill her brother. She alleged that Mohit had forced her to get married during her captivity.

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