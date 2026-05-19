Video: Overcrowded Physics Wallah Gurugram Institute Sparks Stampede Fears, Thousands Of IIT-JEE, NEET Aspirants Queue Up

GURUGRAM VIRAL VIDEO: A video of a large number of students and parents at a coaching institute, Physics Wallah in Sector 16, Gurugram, has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by X user @ShivrattanDhil1, who mentioned that it was being recorded at the Physics Wallah centre, where students visit for IIT-JEE and NEET coaching admissions on May 17, 2026.

Overcrowded Physics Wallah Institute Video Goes Viral

The user said the clip was sent by a member of the institute who was studying. The centre was too full to even “walk around,” wrote @ShivrattanDhil1 in the post. The user also claimed that coaching institutes are still enrolling and charging high fees without making adequate arrangements for their students’ safety.

The post also pointed out that there is a danger of overcrowding in the classrooms, which may cause potentially dangerous circumstances, such as the possibility of a stampede, and recommended the inspection and accountability of authorities and the management of the centre in relation to the safety of students.

How did the Internet react?

Inside the premises of the coaching centre, the video seems to depict a crowded space with numerous students and parents standing in line and navigating through tight corridors.

Does this building have a disaster or emergency back up plan. — Ravinder (@biorisenagro) May 19, 2026

Stampede to hoga hi but I am concerned about parents mentality who are trying to produce doctors and engineers like assembly line. Bhed chal chal rahi hai bas. And inme se 100 doc ya engineers banenge and unme se 10 ki photo laga ke marketing hogi. Cycle continues — dhanesh shastri (@dhaneshshastri) May 18, 2026

These coatching centers are a big scam . Students that pass the test own their own get offers from some institutions for a photo and say that they studies at specific coatching school . — Aaditya (@aym0037) May 18, 2026

Yesterday visited the centre for admission, but the whole setup felt less like an institute & more like a hospital OPD. 😂 There were 7–8 counsellor desks everywhere, and the next round of counselling inside cabins made it feel like I’d brought my son for a medical consultation😂 — Bhavesh Pandya (@targetom) May 18, 2026

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