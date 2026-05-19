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Home > Regionals News > Video: Overcrowded Physics Wallah Gurugram Institute Sparks Stampede Fears, Thousands Of IIT-JEE, NEET Aspirants Queue Up

Video: Overcrowded Physics Wallah Gurugram Institute Sparks Stampede Fears, Thousands Of IIT-JEE, NEET Aspirants Queue Up

A viral video from Physics Wallah’s Sector 16 centre in Gurugram has sparked concern over overcrowding during IIT-JEE and NEET admissions.

Heavy crowd at a Physics Wallah coaching center in Sector 16 Gurugram (IMAGE: X)
Heavy crowd at a Physics Wallah coaching center in Sector 16 Gurugram (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 19:21 IST

GURUGRAM VIRAL VIDEO: A video of a large number of students and parents at a coaching institute, Physics Wallah in Sector 16, Gurugram, has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by X user @ShivrattanDhil1, who mentioned that it was being recorded at the Physics Wallah centre, where students visit for IIT-JEE and NEET coaching admissions on May 17, 2026.

Overcrowded Physics Wallah Institute Video Goes Viral

The user said the clip was sent by a member of the institute who was studying. The centre was too full to even “walk around,” wrote @ShivrattanDhil1 in the post. The user also claimed that coaching institutes are still enrolling and charging high fees without making adequate arrangements for their students’ safety.

The post also pointed out that there is a danger of overcrowding in the classrooms, which may cause potentially dangerous circumstances, such as the possibility of a stampede, and recommended the inspection and accountability of authorities and the management of the centre in relation to the safety of students. 

How did the Internet react?

Inside the premises of the coaching centre, the video seems to depict a crowded space with numerous students and parents standing in line and navigating through tight corridors.

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Video: Overcrowded Physics Wallah Gurugram Institute Sparks Stampede Fears, Thousands Of IIT-JEE, NEET Aspirants Queue Up
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Video: Overcrowded Physics Wallah Gurugram Institute Sparks Stampede Fears, Thousands Of IIT-JEE, NEET Aspirants Queue Up

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Video: Overcrowded Physics Wallah Gurugram Institute Sparks Stampede Fears, Thousands Of IIT-JEE, NEET Aspirants Queue Up
Video: Overcrowded Physics Wallah Gurugram Institute Sparks Stampede Fears, Thousands Of IIT-JEE, NEET Aspirants Queue Up
Video: Overcrowded Physics Wallah Gurugram Institute Sparks Stampede Fears, Thousands Of IIT-JEE, NEET Aspirants Queue Up
Video: Overcrowded Physics Wallah Gurugram Institute Sparks Stampede Fears, Thousands Of IIT-JEE, NEET Aspirants Queue Up

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