Noida Dowry Death Case: Chilling Autopsy Report Reveals Ruptured Spleen, Blood Clots In Brain

The traces of bleeding and wounds from various places and the ruptured spleen and blood clot in the brain of 25-year-old Deepika Nagar’s body brought out appalling extent of injuries to the body of the woman who allegedly fell from the roof of her in-laws’ three-storey home in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. Deepika Nagar’s parents had spent close to a crore on her Ritick Tanwar in her extravagant wedding 17 months ago. But they were subjected to further dowry harassment. But the woman died after she fell from the terrace on Sunday night.

As per the police report, case was registered after a written complaint was filed by the woman’s father and Tanwar and his father were taken in custody.

Case Insights

The external injuries found on the body were so serious that post-mortem findings were consistent with extreme physical torture. “Multiple severe external and internal injuries were evident on the body. Hematoma in the brain and ruptured spleen clearly suggest extreme trauma,” the medical conclusion in the report declared adding that chambers of the victim’s heart were found to be completely empty and blood was found abounding in different parts of the body.

A two-member team conducted the autopsy report and it was videographed to provide transparency. Here are the external injuries mentioned in the autopsy report released on Tuesday.

A swelling approximately 12 cm x 9 cm on the right side of the face.

A swelling approximately 9 cm x 6 cm on the left elbow joint.

An injury approximately 8 cm x 5 cm on the left forearm.

A bluish pressure mark/contusion approximately 38 cm x 14 cm on the right thigh.

A bone-deep wound approximately 4 cm x 1.5 cm on the left knee joint.

A wound approximately 1.5 cm x 1 cm on the lower back/abdomen region.

A circular bluish contusion approximately 25 cm x 22 cm above the right iliac crest, the topmost bone of the pelvis

Circular injury marks around the right hand.

Bleeding from the left ear.

Deep pressure/abrasion marks on the left side of the chest and abdomen.

Internal Injuries Included:

A hematoma (blood clot) in the middle and left side of the brain

Ruptured spleen.

Left kidney in a pale condition.

Chambers of the heart empty.

Bleeding was found in various parts of the body.

He said that hours after he went to his daughter Deepika’s in-laws to resolve the dispute after she had called him and was in tears, crying that she was slapped over dowry demands, she was injured after falling from the roof of the house and that they were told to reach the hospital directly. ‘When I reached the hospital, I saw my daughter laying dead,’ he said.

Furthermore, he stated that his daughter’s in-laws had demanded a Toyota Fortuner SUV and an additional Rs 45-50 lakh in cash as dowry. I gave them a Scorpio N & cash on several occasions but they killed her. I want justice,’ he said.

The incident came months after a July 2025 alleged dowry death in Greater Noida Injured by setting her on fire on demand of Rs 36 lakh, by husband and in-laws. She was known as Nikki Bhati.

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