Google I/O 2026 Begins: From Major AI Upgrades To Android 17, Here’s What To Expect

Google I/O 2026, the annual developer conference of US-based tech giant Google, starts on 19th May. The event is notable for being one of the year’s major showcases for the company, where new software features, artificial intelligence advancements, and upcoming technologies are unveiled. The event is traditionally considered as a software-oriented gathering, this year’s conference may also provide insights into innovative hardware concepts, potentially consisting of AI-powered smart glasses.

If you have been following the tech world even loosely, you already know that Google I/O is not just another corporate event. It is the moment when Google steps out and tells the world, “Here is what we have been working on.” And this year, held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, the buzz is louder than usual.



When and Where to Watch



For those in India who want to watch it live, the keynote starts at 10 AM Pacific Time, which translates to 10:30 PM IST. You can catch the livestream on Google’s official I/O website or simply head over to the Google for Developers channel on YouTube. Clear your evening, because the keynote is expected to go on for several hours. Make yourself comfortable.



AI Is Everywhere This Year



Let’s be honest, nobody is surprised that AI is going to dominate today’s proceedings. Google has been putting Gemini, its AI model, into almost everything it makes, and today we are likely to hear just how much further that is going. Reports suggest upgrades to Gemini are on the way, along with a possible new video-generation AI model called Omni.

Search, which is something most of us use every single day, is also expected to get smarter AI features. And Google’s experimental Labs projects may get a mention too, giving us a peek at things that are not quite ready yet but are clearly in the pipeline.

One thing that has caught people’s attention is Flow, an AI tool built for music creation. It is expected to get new features today. Google has also started using the term “Gemini Intelligence” for some of its more advanced AI capabilities, which tells you a lot about where the company’s head is at right now.



Android 17 Is Coming



If you use an Android phone, and chances are you do, this part matters to you. Android 17 is still in beta, but Google I/O could be the moment Google gives everyone a proper look at what is coming. Better voice-to-text, smarter autofill, and improved digital well-being tools are among the features already confirmed. Android Auto is also getting a refresh, and yes, new 3D-style emojis are apparently happening too. Small thing, but people notice these things.

Tech watchers believe Google has kept some of the bigger Android 17 reveals under wraps specifically for today’s stage, so expect at least one moment that makes people sit up.



Smart Glasses and a Brand New Kind of Laptop



Here is where things get genuinely interesting. Google has been quietly hinting at a smart glasses project for a while now, and today could be the day it finally shows the world what that looks like. AI-powered glasses that actually work in daily life would be a big deal, and it seems Google thinks the time is right.

Then there is Googlebook. This is a new AI-first laptop that runs on Android, and it is being positioned as something quite different from a Chromebook. The idea seems to be a device where AI is not just a feature you turn on, but the very foundation of how the laptop works. Details are still sparse, but I/O is the perfect place for Google to fill in the blanks.



Also Read: PlayStation Plus Price Hike: Sony To Increase Cost Before GTA 6 Launch? Check New Price And Other Details

