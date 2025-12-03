Android 16 QPR 2: Google Rolls Out Major Update For Pixel Phones – Check Full List Of Devices And Features

Google has launched a big Android update by rolling out the second quarterly platform release of Android 16 which is named Android 16 QPR2. This update has been rolled out for the Pixel 6 series and newer phones by Google. Devices in which update are unveiled are Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7,8, 9, and 10 series.



As per reports, the Android 16 QPR2 update brings a lot of new customization options, productivity features, security enhancements, and more.

Android 16 QPR2 features

Android 16 QPR2 introduces lock screen widgets, accessible by swiping left to reveal a new feed. A minor design tweak also allows you to tap the two-line clock to make it bolder, with additional haptic feedback. To use this feature users, need to navigate to settings > Display and touch > lock screen > widgets on lock screen.

While anyone can view these widgets without unlocking your phone, authentication is required to open the corresponding apps. Users can personalize this widget feed by long pressing the lock screen. Users can tap any widget to resize or remove it and use the “Add widgets” button in the top-left corner to explore a refreshed widget picker with featured and browse tabs.

The Android 16 QPR2 also features a notification organizer; this notification organizer automatically groups low-low priority alerts such as News, Promotion and social media notification. Users can also set custom icon shapes by going to Wallpaper and style > Icons. Apart from the default circle users and also opt for a rounded square and three other options which will apply on home screen. This update aligns with themed Icons, which Android 16 QPR2 now generates for every app.

Users also get a subtle refresh in the Pixel Launcher search bar with larger icons for microphones, Lens, and AI mode. Users can now access the Live Caption from bottom of the volume slider. Apart from this, the Android 16 QPR2 brings more updates such as HDR brightness and dark theme etc.

How to Install Android 16 QPR 2

To install the latest update the users, need to go to settings > System > System update and Tap “Check for update.” Users who haven’t received the OTA on their phone or tablet will receive a small patch to reach the final release.