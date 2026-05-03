Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Saga Crosses Rs 15 Crore Milestone Mark With Strong Performance

The cinematic landscape of Maharashtra is undergoing a major transformation because Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial masterpiece Raja Shivaji continues to succeed at the box office. The film, which debuted on Maharashtra Day, has become a national sensation through its success at the box office. The film started at a record-breaking level, which established the largest opening in Marathi cinema history, but maintained its success during its second day of performance. The historical action drama, which was released in Marathi, reached domestic net collections of Rs 15 crore by Saturday evening, showing that the region is experiencing a major surge of cultural pride and film appreciation.

Strategic Regional Dominance and the Marathi Market Surge

The financial trajectory of Raja Shivaji demonstrates that high-budget regional storytelling contains unexploited potential. The film was released in Hindi across India, but its Marathi version has achieved unprecedented success. The film showed outstanding occupancy rates on its second day, especially in major cities such as Mumbai and Pune and Nagpur. The epic saga maintained its box office performance through Day 2 with a Marathi collection of approximately Rs 7.15 crore, which exceeded the “Saturday dip” experienced by most big-budget films.

Raja Shivaji storms box office with Rs 15.15 crore in 48 hours, outpaces major Marathi blockbusters in historic opening run

The film achieved a regional total of Rs 15.15 crore within 48 hours through its combination of Rs 8 crore Day 1 record and subsequent regional earnings. This performance is particularly significant because it has already surpassed the entire opening week collections of several previous Marathi blockbusters which demonstrates that people will watch a film that combines historical accuracy with high-quality production elements.

Multilingual Synergy Driving Strong Domestic Box Office Growth

The film’s “Day 2” narrative achieves additional support through its continuous success in the Hindi-speaking regions, which leads to substantial net revenue throughout India. The Hindi version brought in around Rs 3.40 crore on Saturday, which increased the total earnings from all languages to an astonishing Rs 21.90 crore after two days. The film has reached a domestic collection of over Rs 26 crore, which makes it likely to cross the Rs 30 crore mark before its first weekend concludes. The film achieves financial success through its exceptional cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan, who have helped the film succeed in markets outside traditional Marathi areas.

Raja Shivaji emerges as major box office success as Sunday collections surge; trade predicts historic 2026 run

The film Raja Shivaji, which has a production budget of Rs 100 crore, becomes more than a cinematic experience because it serves as a major financial venture that generates historic financial returns. The initial Sunday figures have started to come in, and trade experts forecast a rise in earnings, which will establish the film as a pivotal moment in Indian cinema for 2026.

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