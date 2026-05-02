Tara Sutaria Dating Aditya Roy Kapur? After Veer Pahariya Breakup, Spotlight Shifts- Here’s What We Know

There are fresh rumours that Tara Sutaria could be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. The dating buzz came soon after reports of Tara allegedly breaking up with actor Veer Pahariya. Tara Sutaria nor Veer have publicly confirmed about their breakup in the public domain. A new report by Filmfare claims that the two are dating. Fans couldn’t keep their calm after hearing the news. The two were previously linked with other partners. Years after the buzz, these dating headlines have kept us wondering what’s cooking between them.

Are Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur really dating?

Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur are reportedly dating, as per a report by Filmfare. There is no official confirmation about the same. The dating rumours sparked after a report by Filmfare claimed that the two actors are close to each other. Rumours about two Bollywood stars dating are not uncommon, but the timing of these rumours is why people are so excited because until very recently they were both linked with different people. Reacting to this report, a section of internet users has shared their excitement about the new couple. Some called them a “perfect pair” and went on to praise their chemistry.

What happened between Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya?

The news of them dating comes amid Tara Sutaria’s breakup rumours with Veer Pahariya. The two were supposedly seen each other earlier this year. They never confirmed about their relationship. Speculation about trouble in their paradise surfaced after a viral moment from singer AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai where Tara shared a friendly on-stage moment with the artist. Social media users were quick to dissect Veer’s reaction from the audience and concluded that he seemed uncomfortable.

However, both of them later broke their silence and rubbished the speculations. While Tara slammed “false narratives” on social media, Veer wrote that the viral clip was “cleverly edited to create a different narrative”.

Did AP Dhillon concert controversy cost their relationship?

The concert episode only added fuel to the ongoing speculations at the time. Eventually, influencer Orhan Awatramani shared the unedited video of Veer cheering for Tara at the concert, debunking the assumptions. Veer also reshared the video, saying, “the truth always wins”.

However, soon after, reports of Tara and Veer’s breakup started doing the rounds, due to which many speculated that the two were related. But there is no evidence to suggest so as of now. Neither of the actors has spoken about their breakup rumours yet.

Tara Sutaria’s love life has often hit the headlines over the years. She was in a steady relationship with Aadar Jain from around 2019 to 2023. It was her most public romance. Post that, she got into a relationship with Veer Pahariya earlier in 2025. Before Aadar, Tara was allegedly with Rohan Mehra. She was also linked to Kartik Aaryan and Arunoday Singh briefly, but the rumours were never confirmed.

What do we know for sure, and what’s still hearsay?

Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur’s relationship is yet to be confirmed by either party. Similarly, neither Tara nor Veer Pahariya has released an official statement regarding their breakup. While reports and fans’ reactions to them are helping to establish the narrative, much of it is still hearsay at this point. For now, it’s clear that the attention has shifted to this possible new pairing. Only time, and perhaps the actors themselves, will tell if this is a romance or simply another Bollywood rumour.

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