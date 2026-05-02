UP Shocker: Woman Kills Her Four children Over Property Dispute, Then flees home

Uttar Pradesh (UP): A woman has been accused of killing her four children in Ambedkar Nagar district reported;y over a property dispute. According to officials, the police received information about the incident on May 2 at around 3:40 pm. The case involves a woman from Moradabad Mohalla who allegedly committed the crime and then fled from the scene, prompting immediate police action.

UP Police Reveal Initial Details Of Case

Speaking on the case, SP Prachi Singh shared key details about the incident. She said, “The police received information on 2 May at 3:40 pm about a woman of Muradabad Mohalla, who had allegedly murdered her four children and fled the scene…”

The woman has been identified as Gasia Khatun. According to police, she had four children named Safiq, Saud, Umar, and Sadia. Their ages were 14, 12, 10, and 8 respectively, making the incident even more disturbing.

UP Police Identify Victims And Register Complaint

Officials confirmed that a formal complaint has been registered in the case. The investigation is currently ongoing, and police teams are working to gather more evidence and understand the sequence of events.

SP Prachi Singh added, “The complaint has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing…” indicating that authorities are treating the matter with urgency and seriousness.

UP Police Exploring All Angles Related To The Murder

Police have said that early findings point towards the mother’s involvement, but they are not ruling out other possibilities at this stage. “Preliminary investigations suggest that the mother may have committed the crime, though other angles are being explored…” Singh said.

Authorities are looking into all possible reasons behind the crime. One of the suspected angles is a property dispute, which could have played a role in the incident.

UP Police Hint At Property Dispute Link

Sharing more details, SP Prachi Singh said, “It seems like an issue of property dispute, and the woman’s husband has been working in Saudi Arabia…” This adds another layer to the case, suggesting possible family or financial stress factors.

The fact that the husband is working abroad has also raised questions about the family situation and whether it had any impact on what happened.

UP Police Continue Search For Accused

UP Police are continuing their efforts to locate the accused woman, who is currently on the run.As per reports, officials have indicated that additional details will be released as the investigation progresses.

At this point,UP police are concentrating their efforts on locating the person responsible for this incident and determining the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Similar Cases Have Occurred Throughout India

An example is a mother from Maharashtra who was charged with murdering her two children because of previous domestic violence and financial difficulties.

As per reports, police said that years of conflict inside the home may be part of the motive; therefore, many unresolved conflicts can result in very dangerous and stressful situations.

Also Read: Pune Horror: 65-Year-Old Man Lures 4-Year-Old Girl With Food, Rapes And Kills Her With Stone; Accused Arrested