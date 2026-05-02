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Home > Regionals News > Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son’s Body, Police Launch Investigation

Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son’s Body, Police Launch Investigation

Uttar Pradesh: A tragic incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district has left a family shattered, after a young man and his mother died by suicide within hours of each other, police said. According to police, the 21-year-old, identified as Vivek Kumar, allegedly consumed poison following a heated argument with his mother at their home.

Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son's Body, Police Launch Investigation (Via X)
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son's Body, Police Launch Investigation (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 09:48 IST

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Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son’s Body, Police Launch Investigation

Uttar Pradesh: A tragic incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district has left a family shattered, after a young man and his mother died by suicide within hours of each other, police said. According to police, the 21-year-old, identified as Vivek Kumar, allegedly consumed poison following a heated argument with his mother at their home.

The dispute is believed to have taken place shortly before he took the extreme step. By the time help could reach him, he had already died inside the house.

Mother Dies After Discovering Son’s Body

The situation took a more tragic turn when the man’s mother, Guddi Devi (55), found him lying dead. Shocked and overwhelmed, she allegedly hanged herself using a saree soon after.

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The back-to-back deaths have sent shockwaves through the local community.

Police Investigation Underway

Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent both bodies for post-mortem examination. Officials said legal formalities have been completed and a detailed investigation is now underway to establish the sequence of events.

Authorities are also speaking to family members and neighbours to understand what led to the argument and the tragic outcome.

ALSO READ: Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV | WATCH

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Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son’s Body, Police Launch Investigation

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Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son’s Body, Police Launch Investigation

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Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son’s Body, Police Launch Investigation
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son’s Body, Police Launch Investigation
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son’s Body, Police Launch Investigation
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son’s Body, Police Launch Investigation

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