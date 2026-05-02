Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV | WATCH

Lucknow: A scuffle inside a beauty salon in Lucknow has grabbed attention online after CCTV footage of the incident began circulating widely. What started as a verbal argument between two women quickly spiralled into a physical fight, leaving onlookers stunned.

Argument Turns Into Hair-Pulling Fight

The video shows one woman dressed in a black tank top arguing with another woman in a light-coloured top. Within moments, the exchange turns aggressive, with both women grabbing each other’s hair and shouting loudly. The situation escalates rapidly, turning the salon into a chaotic scene.

Staffer Steps In, Bystanders Remain Passive

As the fight intensifies, a staff member wearing a yellow T-shirt is seen stepping in to break it up. He attempts to separate the two women, caught in a brief tug-of-war between them. Despite his efforts, neither of the women appears willing to back down.

Interestingly, several people present in the salon do little to intervene. Some simply watch the incident unfold, while one person is even seen casually scrolling on his phone, seemingly unfazed by the commotion.

Salon Clash in Lucknow Goes Viral A heated argument between two women inside a salon in Lucknow escalated into a physical fight, with both seen abusing and attacking each other. A youth tried to intervene, but neither backed down. The incident was caught on camera and is now… pic.twitter.com/5AQy9wdMOA — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 1, 2026

Cat fight inside a Salon in Omaxe Mall, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/fEGRY77lYe — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) May 1, 2026

Viral Clip Draws Mixed Reactions Online

The clip, which runs for over four minutes, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. While some users found humour in the dramatic hair-pulling and the staffer’s struggle to restore order, others criticised the behaviour, calling the incident embarrassing and inappropriate for a public space.

The video continues to circulate widely, adding to ongoing conversations about public conduct and bystander response in such situations.

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