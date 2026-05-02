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Home > Regionals News > Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV | WATCH

Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV | WATCH

Lucknow: A scuffle inside a beauty salon in Lucknow has grabbed attention online after CCTV footage of the incident began circulating widely. What started as a verbal argument between two women quickly spiralled into a physical fight, leaving onlookers stunned.

Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV (Via X)
Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 09:04 IST

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Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV | WATCH

Lucknow: A scuffle inside a beauty salon in Lucknow has grabbed attention online after CCTV footage of the incident began circulating widely. What started as a verbal argument between two women quickly spiralled into a physical fight, leaving onlookers stunned.

Argument Turns Into Hair-Pulling Fight

The video shows one woman dressed in a black tank top arguing with another woman in a light-coloured top. Within moments, the exchange turns aggressive, with both women grabbing each other’s hair and shouting loudly. The situation escalates rapidly, turning the salon into a chaotic scene.

Staffer Steps In, Bystanders Remain Passive

As the fight intensifies, a staff member wearing a yellow T-shirt is seen stepping in to break it up. He attempts to separate the two women, caught in a brief tug-of-war between them. Despite his efforts, neither of the women appears willing to back down.

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Interestingly, several people present in the salon do little to intervene. Some simply watch the incident unfold, while one person is even seen casually scrolling on his phone, seemingly unfazed by the commotion.

Viral Clip Draws Mixed Reactions Online

The clip, which runs for over four minutes, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. While some users found humour in the dramatic hair-pulling and the staffer’s struggle to restore order, others criticised the behaviour, calling the incident embarrassing and inappropriate for a public space.

The video continues to circulate widely, adding to ongoing conversations about public conduct and bystander response in such situations.

ALSO READ: Bangalore Weather Today May 2: Will Showers Return After Recent Heavy Rain? Check Detailed IMD Forecast

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Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV | WATCH

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Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV | WATCH
Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV | WATCH
Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV | WATCH
Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV | WATCH

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